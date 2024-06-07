Rishi’s Retreat from Normandy Shames the Conservatives, writes the Lib Dem Defence Spokesperson

7 June 2024, 15:07 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 15:10

Rishi’s Retreat from Normandy Shames the Conservatives, writes the Lib Dem Defence Spokesperson
Rishi’s Retreat from Normandy Shames the Conservatives, writes the Lib Dem Defence Spokesperson. Picture: Alamy/LBC
  • Richard Foord is the Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesperson. Richard served in the army for a decade, reaching the rank of Major. He received three campaign medals for service in Iraq and the Balkans.
Richard Foord

By Richard Foord

This week Rishi Sunak had a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pay his respects to our D-Day heroes, British veterans and our allies from the Commonwealth and the rest of the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For reasons only he can explain, rather than clear his diary to stand shoulder to shoulder with other world leaders for this momentous occasion, Sunak sloped off early.

Sunak’s abrupt farwell from the event sent a clear message to our military veterans: ‘I’ve got more important things to be getting on with.’ His decision to walk away from this historic event shames the office of Prime Minister and the Conservative party.

This was a dereliction of duty of the highest order.

In the context of the Conservative Government’s treatment of the Armed Forces, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by the Prime Minister’s casual disregard for our D-Day heroes.

After all, let’s not forget that the Conservative Government has prioritised soundbites and flash announcements over keeping our country safe. The result is an Army which is being cut by almost 10,000. Our Army is now smaller than it’s been for 200 years.

On top of that, the Tories have been negligent in their support for military personnel. The families of service personnel are too frequently an afterthought, for example, spouses receive important information about their lives - where they are moving to for example - secondhand, through their serving partner.

And we will all be familiar with how some veterans have fallen through gaps in support and found it impossible to get the support they need - especially for those who suffer from mental ill health.

Our Armed Forces personnel, veterans, and their families deserve better. They deserve a fair deal, and the Liberal Democrats will bring that fair deal for our military service personnel.

We will reverse the cuts to our Armed Forces, recruiting an extra 10,000 soldiers to the Army. We will strengthen the Armed Forces Covenant, imposing a duty to ensure that ministers take it into account when they make decisions.

And we will improve the standard of Ministry of Defence housing - starting with reviewing the maintenance contracts which are worth huge sums of money. It is appalling that so many serving personnel and their families live in disgraceful conditions.

These people put their lives on the line for our country - they should be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.

From Boris Johnson’s Partygate to the destructive budget of Liz Truss, to Rishi Sunak’s decision to retreat from his duty as PM yesterday, the Tories have proven time and again that they are not fit for office.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

21 hours ago

David Phillips of the IFS says the next government should abolish stamp duty and re-evaluate council tax bands

The Tories are wrong on property taxes - the next government should abolish stamp duty and reform absurd council tax

21 hours ago

Hamish Marr died while trying to rescue troops at Dunkirk in 1940. Andrew Marr has shared his story for the first time

Today on D-Day’s 80th anniversary I remember my uncle Hamish who died bravely during WWII, writes Andrew Marr

22 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 month ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Baby Harlowe Collinge was killed as a result of 'forceful shaking'

Childminder Karen Foster admits killing baby boy by 'forceful shaking' him to death in 'frustration'
Michael Mosley went missing on Wednesday on the Greek island of Simi

Michael Mosley's children fly out to Greece to join desperate search for missing TV doctor

'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot

'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot

Protesters set off a fire extinguisher at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson

Just Stop Oil try to interrupt society wedding of the year attended by royals Prince William and Princess Eugenie
Rishi Sunak left D-Day anniversary activities early.

Rivals take advantage of PM's Disaster Day

Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts go up for sale, featuring a pub, cabaret nightclub and artesian well

Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts up for sale featuring spas, a pub and laser battle arena
Former Royal Marine Reserve Matthew Croucher has been held in a Dubai prison for seven months

Former Royal Marine, who won George Cross, held in Dubai on spying charges cleared after 7 months
Bride Olivia Henson wears a custom wedding dress and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne

Sealed with a kiss: UK's 'most eligible bachelor' marries in front of Prince William at society wedding of the year
Rishi Sunak has warned Labour not to politicise his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in France early, after admitting the decision was a "mistake".

'Don't politicise this': Rishi Sunak apologises for making a 'mistake' following D-Day veteran snub
Sunak must 'answer for his choices' says Starmer following D-Day snub as PM labels interview 'a mistake'

Sunak must 'answer for his choices' says Starmer following D-Day snub as PM labels interview 'a mistake'