Turner Prize remains controversial but this year's winning exhibition demonstrates art's power to connect

4 December 2024, 16:12

Jasleen Kaur won this year’s Turner Prize
Jasleen Kaur won this year’s Turner Prize. Picture: Alamy

By James Thomas

This year’s Turner Prize winner, Jasleen Kaur, has given us much more than a captivating installation—she has offered fantastic commentary on cultural inheritance, identity, and the power of storytelling in art.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Her award-winning work, Alter Altar, featuring a vintage red Ford Escort draped in a crocheted doily, speaks to the intricate interplay between personal narrative and societal critique. Jasleen is an emerging talent and rightfully so has been placed firmly on the map.

But what does this victory say about the Turner Prize itself—and, more importantly, the state of contemporary art?

Kaur’s installation, which blends objects from her upbringing in Glasgow’s Sikh community with a striking soundscape, is deeply resonant. Everyday items like Irn-Bru bottles, family photographs, and an Axminster carpet are transformed into powerful symbols of resilience and cultural memory.

For many, it is a reminder that art is not confined to elite circles—it thrives in the stories of ordinary lives and the objects we often overlook- and this for me is such an important observation not be missed.

Yet, the Turner Prize contains to remain controversial. Critics question whether conceptual art, often seen as esoteric, connects with the wider public. In Kaur’s case, the answer is a resounding yes.

Her work bridges the divide between accessibility and intellectual depth, using the familiar to explore complex themes of identity and colonial legacy. It challenges the notion that art must choose between being thought-provoking or relatable—it can be both.

What makes Kaur’s win particularly noteworthy is her activism. In her acceptance speech, she called on Tate Britain to reconsider its relationships with philanthropic supporters linked to questionable practices. This aligns her art with her values, positioning her as both an artist and a changemaker.

In an era where the art world is increasingly scrutinised for its ethical stances, Kaur’s victory feels like a turning point for many I’m sure, it was brave and it was honest, for me such a worthy winner.

The Turner Prize has of course often sparked debate about its relevance, but this year, it feels vital with everything going on around us in the World. Kaur’s work reminds us that art’s power lies in its ability to connect, provoke, and inspire change.

As we celebrate her achievement, we should also reflect on the role art plays in shaping the conversations that matter most, and those conversations and will be had in many households, particularly in Glasgow this evening.

James Thomas is Head of Art for UK assets Group. James has over 10 years of working in art across the globe in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK. He is at the heart of the global art market with a deep understanding of art’s cultural and financial dimensions.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Labour’s ‘renationalisation’ is no British Rail revival.

Labour’s ‘renationalisation’ is no British Rail revival

8 hours ago

Gregg Wallace’s Instagram fallout: how a misstep turned controversy into a PR disaster

Gregg Wallace’s Instagram fallout: how a misstep turned controversy into a PR disaster

2 days ago

Britain’s railway system is broken – it doesn’t have to be this way

Britain’s railway system is broken – it doesn’t have to be this way

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exclusive
Labour could look to "tighten up" rules on political donations.

Labour plans to ‘tighten up’ donation rules, minister says, amid concerns Elon Musk could donate £80m to Reform

Chocolate lovers have been left heartbroken after Cadbury's axed a popular Christmas treat.

'Christmas is cancelled!': Chocolate lovers left heartbroken after beloved festive treat is axed

Paulette Thompson says her health insurance boss husband had been threatened before he was shot dead

Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Manhunt in New York after boss of America’s biggest health insurer gunned down outside hotel in ‘targeted attack’

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

A huge money laundering network has been busted

Russian socialite unmasked as boss of vast money laundering network used by British drug dealers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex

Killer of missing chef Claudia Lawrence's childhood best friend jailed for life

Abdulaziz Haruna made a desperate attempt to escape arrest during a raid

Moment drug dealer leaps through door in underwear as police use chainsaw to raid property

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan

Boss of America's biggest health insurer 'gunned down outside Manhattan hotel' as manhunt launched for attacker
The British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in a major war, the defence minister has warned

British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in major war, veterans minister warns
Blackpool

Northern town has UK's worst life expectancy for men - as Glasgow moves off bottom spot for first time
The defender was backed by his teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag'.

Manchester United star backed by teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag' as Premier League LGBT row deepens
A Russian warship fired at a German army helicopter, that was on a reconnaissance flight over the Baltic Sea.

Russian warship fires warning shot at German army helicopter carrying out patrol in the Baltic Sea
Met Office issues wind and rain warning

Brits to be hit with 80mph wind and torrential rain this weekend as Met Office issues warnings for 5 straight days
Ministers are looking at relaxing the Tory government's TikTok ban in a bid to woo younger voters online, LBC understands.

Ministers eye TikTok comeback to reach younger voters despite security concerns

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit