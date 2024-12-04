Turner Prize remains controversial but this year's winning exhibition demonstrates art's power to connect

By James Thomas

This year’s Turner Prize winner, Jasleen Kaur, has given us much more than a captivating installation—she has offered fantastic commentary on cultural inheritance, identity, and the power of storytelling in art.

Her award-winning work, Alter Altar, featuring a vintage red Ford Escort draped in a crocheted doily, speaks to the intricate interplay between personal narrative and societal critique. Jasleen is an emerging talent and rightfully so has been placed firmly on the map.

But what does this victory say about the Turner Prize itself—and, more importantly, the state of contemporary art?

Kaur’s installation, which blends objects from her upbringing in Glasgow’s Sikh community with a striking soundscape, is deeply resonant. Everyday items like Irn-Bru bottles, family photographs, and an Axminster carpet are transformed into powerful symbols of resilience and cultural memory.

For many, it is a reminder that art is not confined to elite circles—it thrives in the stories of ordinary lives and the objects we often overlook- and this for me is such an important observation not be missed.

Yet, the Turner Prize contains to remain controversial. Critics question whether conceptual art, often seen as esoteric, connects with the wider public. In Kaur’s case, the answer is a resounding yes.

Her work bridges the divide between accessibility and intellectual depth, using the familiar to explore complex themes of identity and colonial legacy. It challenges the notion that art must choose between being thought-provoking or relatable—it can be both.

What makes Kaur’s win particularly noteworthy is her activism. In her acceptance speech, she called on Tate Britain to reconsider its relationships with philanthropic supporters linked to questionable practices. This aligns her art with her values, positioning her as both an artist and a changemaker.

In an era where the art world is increasingly scrutinised for its ethical stances, Kaur’s victory feels like a turning point for many I’m sure, it was brave and it was honest, for me such a worthy winner.

The Turner Prize has of course often sparked debate about its relevance, but this year, it feels vital with everything going on around us in the World. Kaur’s work reminds us that art’s power lies in its ability to connect, provoke, and inspire change.

As we celebrate her achievement, we should also reflect on the role art plays in shaping the conversations that matter most, and those conversations and will be had in many households, particularly in Glasgow this evening.

James Thomas is Head of Art for UK assets Group. James has over 10 years of working in art across the globe in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK. He is at the heart of the global art market with a deep understanding of art’s cultural and financial dimensions.

