Best of 2022: 'The politics this year has been great', says comedian Matt Forde

26 December 2022, 11:00

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This is the moment in 2022 when comedian Matt Forde spoke to Andrew Marr about his year as a political comedian.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

This is the moment in 2022 when comedian Matt Forde spoke to Andrew Marr about the situation Covid left the comedy industry.

The exchange between Andrew Marr and Matt Forde took place in December.

It happened after a turbulent year of politics for the UK including three different Prime Ministers and the cost of living crisis.

Mr. Forde told Andrew Marr: "It's been a great year for comedy really because whenever you get periods like this it's so chaotic and it's so mad particularly if you just think about the Truss weeks.

"The fact that we had a Prime Minister you can measure in such a short space of time.

"That I think can really turn people on as they think what on earth is happening."

