Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

26 December 2021, 09:00

By Seán Hickey

LBC listeners were taken aback this Summer when a caller shared her disgust at young girls wearing bikinis 'on the pavement'.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to a caller who was left shocked by young people wearing their bikinis at a resort in Exmouth.

The caller's issue was with young girls wearing their swimming costumes outside of the beach, telling Shelagh that it was "shocking".

Shelagh couldn't believe her ears, challenging the caller's statement on a number of occasions and admitting that she saw no issues herself with people wearing a bikini "on the pavement".

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year, from Shelagh and the whole of Shelagh Fogarty's team have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Watch the full call above.

