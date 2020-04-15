LBC Audio Articles: Long reads on the move

LBC's Audio Articles. Picture: Global

Listen to the latest news explainers on the move with LBC Audio Articles.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

These are audio versions of our best and most popular articles, written by top journalists from LBC and LBC News and read by professional broadcasters and narrators.

They cover the biggest topics of the day, to make sure that you are always in the know.

Great for downloading and listening on the go, or when you’re doing other things. They are curated to be relevant, timely and informative.

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to LBC Audio Articles from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for LBC Audio Articles.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play LBC Audio Articles".

The LBC Audio Articles podcast is now live on Global Player and other platforms. You can listen on the Global Player here.