LBC Audio Articles: Long reads on the move

15 April 2020, 15:19 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 15:23

LBC's Audio Articles
LBC's Audio Articles. Picture: Global

Listen to the latest news explainers on the move with LBC Audio Articles.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

These are audio versions of our best and most popular articles, written by top journalists from LBC and LBC News and read by professional broadcasters and narrators.

They cover the biggest topics of the day, to make sure that you are always in the know.

Great for downloading and listening on the go, or when you’re doing other things. They are curated to be relevant, timely and informative.

Listen & Subscribe To LBC Audio Articles

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to LBC Audio Articles from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for LBC Audio Articles.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play LBC Audio Articles".

The LBC Audio Articles podcast is now live on Global Player and other platforms. You can listen on the Global Player here.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari challenged the Care Minister over the failures in care homes

"It's embarrassing": Nick Ferrari grills Care Minister over failures in care homes

6 hours ago

Sir David King laid into the government for ignoring warnings about a pandemic spread from 2006

Former Chief Scientific Adviser: Austerity and delay has led to more people dying

8 hours ago

James O'Brien spoke to an emotional nurse who is battling coronavirus

Emotional NHS nurse: We're exhausted and broken, please stay at home

8 days ago

Nick Ferrari heard from a WWII survivor who said the coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz

"Living through coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz": WWII survivor

9 days ago

Nick Ferrari was joined by Jeremy Hunt to answer listeners' questions

Caller tackles Jeremy Hunt over why UK didn't prepare for coronavirus

12 days ago

Nick Ferrari had this tough message for Boris Johnson

Nick Ferrari's message to the Prime Minister: Start answering our questions... now

13 days ago

LBC Latest

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Ed Miliband: "This is an economic emergency, Chancellor must improve business support scheme"

Ed Miliband: "This is an economic emergency, Chancellor must improve support schemes"
Garry Kasparov explained how the Global Hack can help beat coronavirus

The brilliant new tools being created to help beat coronavirus

Coronavirus: Plea for people to stop using lanterns in NHS tribute