Covid: Next stage of PM's roadmap is 'much more problematic', warns SAGE member

29 March 2021, 15:26

By Sam Sholli

Opening indoor spaces in the next phase of the roadmap will be "much more problematic" than allowing outside activities, SAGE member Professor Susan Michie has warned, revealing the science behind the reason.

Professor Michie made the remark to LBC's David Lammy as England's "stay at home" message has been dropped as part of lockdown easing.

As of today, groups of six can meet outdoors and sports can resume outside.

Professor Michie told LBC: "I think this time around, with the opening things outdoors...it's OK so long as people stick to that.

"I think what's going to be much more problematic is opening up further in terms of indoor spaces."

She revealed, "[This is] because as the science has developed we've got more understanding of how much of the transmission is actually by aerosols that last for many many hours in indoor spaces that aren't really well ventilated.

"So opening up indoor sports facilities, indoor shops [and] people being in those spaces for a considerable amount of time, that's where we're going to get the problems."

The Prime Minister has also given words of warning on the unlocking, instructing people to 'remain cautious' due to the third Covid wave in Europe.

Today marks the second major easing of England's lockdown imposed in early January, with schools having been reopened to all pupils on March 8.

The next step in the roadmap to easing the lockdown is April 12, which is earmarked for non-essential shops to reopen and for outdoor hospitality, including pubs and restaurants.

It comes as the number of people to have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK passed 30 million, accounting for about 57% of all adults.

