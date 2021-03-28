Boris Johnson urges public to 'remain cautious' as England lockdown eases

28 March 2021, 22:32 | Updated: 28 March 2021, 23:09

Boris Johnson wished "the very best of luck" to people as organised sport returns in England
Boris Johnson wished "the very best of luck" to people as organised sport returns in England. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Prime Minister has urged people to "remain cautious" as England’s lockdown eases and the country's 'stay at home' order is lifted.

Boris Johnson said he hoped for a “Great British summer of sport” as outdoor sports venues open and team sports resume from Monday.

Separately, in a clip posted on Twitter, he wished "the very best of luck" to those heading back to pitches, courts and fields.

READ MORE: Culture Sec warns mass events could be off 'for many years' if they don't return in June

READ MORE: June 21 is 'not great day of liberation PM making it out to be', expert tells LBC

People will be able to use sports facilities including golf courses, tennis and basketball courts and outdoor swimming areas, while organised team sports will also return.

Groups of six people or two households will also be able to meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

However Mr Johnson warned, with a third wave of coronavirus under way in Europe, that people “must remain cautious”.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police warned against "complacency" and urged the public to "minimise" contact with others as rules are eased.

The PM, who will hold a coronavirus press conference on Monday, said: “I know how much people have missed the camaraderie and competition of organised sport, and how difficult it has been to restrict physical activities – especially for children.  

“So as teams return to outdoor pitches, courts, parks and fields, I hope today will kick-start a Great British summer of sport – with people of all ages reunited with teammates, and able to resume the activities they love.  

“I know many will welcome the increased social contact, with groups of six or two households now also able to meet outdoors.  

“But we must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout. Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called.”

The England lockdown changes from Monday are:

  • Stay at home rule ends - People will be permitted to leave their houses without the need for an exemption, although people should still minimise travel and work from home where they can
  • Outdoor gatherings permitted - Groups of either six people or two households are permitted to meet outside, including in private gardens
  • Outdoor parent and child groups permitted - Groups of up to 15 parents will be able to meet outside, with children under five years old not counting towards the limit.
  • Outdoor sport facilities reopen - Outdoor sports facilities, including golf, tennis and basketball courts, and open-air swimming pools can reopen
  • Outdoor team sports allowed - Amateur sports can restart, as formally organised outdoor sports are permitted
  • Weddings can take place - Ceremonies can restart, but only with four guests in attendance
  • Outdoor protests

It is the second major easing of England's lockdown imposed in early January, with schools having been reopened to all pupils on March 8.

The next step in the roadmap to easing the lockdown is April 12, which is earmarked for non-essential shops to reopen and for outdoor hospitality, including pubs and restaurants.

It comes as the number of people to have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK passed 30 million, accounting for about 57% of all adults.

New figures published by the Government show 30,151,287 people have had a first dose, while 3,527,481 have now had two doses.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that he was “absolutely thrilled”, adding: “When you get the call - get the jab.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash, in which five women were hurt, is being investigated (file image)

Teen critical and four women hurt as car hits lamppost during south London police chase
Reports suggested UK ministers are working up plans to share 3.7 million doses with Ireland

Ireland ‘not aware’ of 3.7m dose vaccine sharing offer from UK
Virus Outbreak Slovakia Politics

Slovak premier resigns to end crisis over Russian vaccine

Neale Hanvey has defected to Alex Salmond's new Alba Party

Neale Hanvey becomes second SNP MP to defect to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party
Fans at the concert by rock group Love of Lesbian

5,000 fans attend Barcelona rock concert after taking rapid Covid tests
Police have warned people not to be complacent as lockdown rules ease on Monday in England.

Met Police warn against 'complacency' ahead of Monday lockdown relaxation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists

Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists
David Lammy's searing criticism of scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

David Lammy's deep concern by scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest
Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Drakeford: Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism'

Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism,' warns Mark Drakeford
Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London