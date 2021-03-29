Live

Happy Monday: Live updates as lockdown easing begins in England

By Joe Cook

Happy Monday! Families can reunite in groups outside and sports facilities can reopen outdoors from today, as England takes a further step towards normality.

Three weeks after pupils went back to classrooms, the government has relaxed further rules today, as it works to "cautiously and irreversibly" lift the coronavirus restrictions.

The 'Stay at Home' law has been lifted and small weddings can take place, although ministers, experts and police are all urging the public to take things cautiously.

Follow the latest developments our live blog below...