Labour MP John Mann Admits He May Support Boris Johnson In Vote Of No Confidence

A Labour MP has told LBC he will not vote with his party if Jeremy Corbyn calls for a vote of no confidence in the government if it is attached to a second referendum or revoking of Article 50.

John Mann said he would "want to see the context" of any vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, as he would want to avoid voting for a second Brexit referendum or revocation of Article 50.

Speaking to Ayesha Hazarika, the Labour Leave support said a vote of no confidence "doesn't alter anything" because Boris Johnson "still has the ability to get a general election beforehand".

"I want to see what else is attached to it," he said.

"Is there going to be a referendum?

"Is it attached to a revoking of leaving the European Union?

"If it's either of them I will not be supporting that."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face a vote of no confidence before October. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister has suggested he would refuse to step down from the position in the event he loses any vote of no confidence.

According to Downing Street, Mr Johnson could simply call for a general election after 31st October, leaving the UK to Brexit automatically because under Article 50 it is the UK's exit date by default - unless a deal is passed by MPs or a government asks for delay or revocation.

