'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use

By Tim Dodd

This 83-year-old caller defended Tory MP Neil Parish's porn use in the House of Commons, arguing that watching pornography is as "natural as procreation" and "everybody does it".

It comes as Neil Parish is resigning as an MP after admitting he watched porn in a "moment of madness".

He admitted on Saturday that he watched it twice in the House of Commons, saying it was a "moment of madness" and he was "not proud" of what he was doing.

Matt Frei asked caller Gary: "Watching pornography is watching natural procreation, is what you're saying?"

Gary replied: "Correct, everybody does it for god's sake!"

"It's hypocritical that people are offended by watching something to do with procreation, but would rather watch people shooting each other to hell with guns and warfare and what have you.

"I'd rather watch porn than people killing each other!"

Gary did admit, however, that Mr Parish's actions were "a bit stupid" but that his case was a "storm in a teacup".

