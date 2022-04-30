Neil Parish set to resign after being accused of watching porn in the Commons

30 April 2022, 13:08 | Updated: 30 April 2022, 14:23

  • Neil Parish is accused of watching porn in the House of Commons
  • He had the Tory whip removed and an investigation has been launched
  • Conservative sources say he is due to resign after pressure from Westminster to go
  • Mr Parish appeared ready to try and stay on as MP on Friday and has not confirmed his resignation
  • His wife first heard of the allegation when a journalist phoned her for comment
Neil Parish is due to quit
Neil Parish is due to quit. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Neil Parish, the MP who was accused of watching porn in the House of Commons, is due to resign.

He triggered outcry after a group of female MPs in the Conservative party said they had seen him watching a lewd video, leading to him losing the Tory whip.

Calls for him to go have grown even as he insisted he wanted to carry on working for his constituents on Friday.

A Conservative source said the resignation is not confirmed but described it as "likely". The MP, who represents Tiverton and Honiton, has not confirmed he will go.

A second Conservative source in the constituency suggested Mr Parish was bowing to pressure from Westminster, where the Tories are trying to defend against Partygate criticism and their handling of the cost of living crisis.

The MP told the Telegraph on Friday that "I'm beginning to relax now... and strangely, now [the accusation is] out in the open, it's almost as if a weight is lifted off me, really".

"So we will let it take this process now. Whatever people may say, I've been a pretty hard-working MP and I shall carry on doing so until such time as I make a decision either to remain or to go," he said.

He has referred himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons, using phrasing that said it followed "an MP's use of their mobile phone in Parliament".

Mr Parish said he would resign if found guilty by Kathryn Stone, Parliament's standards commissioner, who is yet to say whether she will open an investigation.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme has started looking into what happened after a witness made a referral to it. The scheme looks into claims of bullying and sexual harassment.

Mr Parish, a farmer who chairs the Commons environment committee, told reporters that he had opened a file in error but wanted the inquiry into what happened to assess that.

Read more: Tory MP who 'watched porn by mistake' refuses to quit as wife speaks of 'embarrassment'

Local Tory officers were said to be saddened by the affair.

His wife, Sue, said she first heard about the claims after a journalist called her for a comment.

"I didn't know who was more embarrassed, actually, me or him! Poor chap," she said.

Mr Parish has been accused of watching porn in Parliament
Mr Parish has been accused of watching porn in Parliament. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris said on Friday: "Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

"Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation."

He called for an independent investigation into the claims.

Safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean told LBC on Saturday Mr Parish should "of course" resign.

Thangam Debbonaire MP, Labour’s Shadow Leader of the House of Commons, said: "The Conservatives knew for days about the disgusting behaviour of one of their MPs and tried to cover it up.

"From the Owen Paterson scandal to their failure to act against their paedophile MP Imran Ahmad Khan, this is a government rotting from the head down. Britain deserves better."

Updates to follow

