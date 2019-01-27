Nigel Farage Responds To No Deal Martial Law Planning

This is Nigel Farage's response to reports that Whitehall officials are examining the possibility of martial law in Britain in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Brexiteer was reacting to a tweet that suggested the Prime Minister was playing a 'dangerous game' by describing the no-deal plans as "ludicrous".

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said: "It is quite extraordinary that the UK is ready to declare martial law to revert no-deal chaos!"

"The whole thing is ludicrous, I promise you!

"BMW will want to go on selling their cars here.

"And the bottle of Rhone that I sipped from last night - that French producer is still going to want to go on selling it in this country, and they will!

"This is scaremongering of the most astonishing and wholly irresponsible type."

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

His comments are reaction to reports that Brexit planners are looking at how to use powers under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 to stop civil disobedience after Brexit.

It comes amid increasing pressure for the government to rule out leaving without a deal.

Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom faced criticism for suggesting Brexit could be delayed by a "couple of weeks"in order for crucial legislation to pass.

Tory rebel Dominic Grieve told LBC that it is "quite clear" MPs do not support no-deal Brexit and said the process of leaving the European Union could be stopped if no-deal was where the UK were heading.

