At least fifty people dead as tornadoes rip through US and Amazon warehouse collapses

11 December 2021, 10:22 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 11:05

A tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville, Illinois
A tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville, Illinois. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

At least 50 people are thought to have died as tornadoes hit several US states.

Buildings have been brought down, trapping people inside and a state of emergency's been declared in Kentucky, where more than 56,000 homes are without power.

Governor Andy Beshear said it is one of the worst storms the state has ever seen.

Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, and one person died and several were injured when an apparent tornado hit an Arkansas nursing home.

Emergency crews in southern Illinois were searching for workers who may be trapped inside an Amazon warehouse, after its roof collapsed from storm damage.

At least one death was also reported in Missouri.

A tornado hit the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas on Friday, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, judge Marvin Day said.

"It looks like it's pretty much destroyed," Mr Day said.

At least 100 emergency vehicles descended on the Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville, Illinois, where a wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed, as did the roof above it.

On Saturday, rescue crews were still sorting through the rubble to determine if anyone was trapped inside.

In Missouri, workers at the weather service office had to take shelter as a tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring.

One person died and two others were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle, both just a few miles from the weather service office.

The storms in Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas were among several places in the Midwest that reported tornadoes spotted or on the ground.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scientists have warned further Covid measures may be needed in 2022

Boosters urged as scientists warn UK faces ’substantial’ Omicron wave in New Year

Stephen Cashman, 25, died at HM Naval Base Clyde

Engineering technician who died at sub base named as Stephen Cashman

Dr Mary Ramsay urged people to get a booster as soon as possible if they are eligible

Omicron: Get booster straight away if you are eligible, health officials urge

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was not at the event but around 24 civil servants attended

Treasury staff 'had drinks to celebrate spending review during lockdown'

Petra Srncova has been missing for a week

Police appeal and man arrested after woman missing in London since November 28

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new guidance will "help keep the most vulnerable people in our society safe"

Govt announces new rules for care homes amid spread of Omicron variant

Andrew Griffiths, pressurised Kate Griffiths into engaging in sexual activity and used "coercive and controlling behaviour”

Ex-Tory minister Andrew Griffiths found to have raped and abused wife

Boris Johnson reportedly refused to accept Jack Doyle's resignation

PM 'refused to accept resignation' from top aide who reportedly spoke at No10 Xmas party

Lines of the London Underground will be closed on Friday.

London Tube strike: When is it happening and what lines will be disrupted?

Traffic & Travel

Michael Gove said Omicron was "deeply concerning"

Gove: Covid rules to be constantly reviewed after 'challenging' Omicron information

UK Health Security Agency says it is projected that if current trends continue unchanged the UK will exceed one million infections.

Booster 75% effective against Omicron with strain set to become dominant in UK

The family of Stephen Port's victims have called for Cressida Dick to resign

Met Police face legal action over 'mindblowing' failings during Stephen Port investigation

E-scooters will be banned on TfL from next Monday amid fire safety concerns

E-scooters banned from all public transport in London

Dominic Cummings said pictures of the alleged Christmas party at No10 "will get out".

Cummings says No10 Xmas party photos will 'inevitably get out' and bring down Boris

An emergency Cobra meeting will take place later chaired by Michael Gove, left

Emergency Cobra meeting called on Covid-19 and Omicron spread

Dean Dunham believes Plan B rules have not been "thought out".

LBC Views: Plan B restrictions clearly have not been thought out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cat rescue

Panther the cat rescued after days on a telegraph pole

India Maradona watch

Indian police recover football legend Maradona’s stolen watch
Fat squirrel

Nut case: Squirrel packs on extra pounds during pandemic

School Bus Crash

Girl, nine, killed as car hits school bus and ploughs into children
Santa

Bah! Humbug! Bishop condemned for telling children there is no Santa
An injured woman is helped by rescue personnel (STR via AP)

At least 55 people dead after truck carrying migrants crashes in Mexico
An injured migrant woman is moved by rescue personnel from the site of an accident near Tuxtla Gutierrez

At least 53 people dead after lorry smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico
A Covid-19 vaccine

German legislators back vaccine mandate for health workers

HM Naval Base Clyde.

Police probe unexplained death of Royal Navy serviceman at nuclear sub base
Julian Assange has come a step closer to facing a trial in the US. His partner Stella Morris, right at court today

High Court reverses decision not to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to US

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'
Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson
James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'
Nick Ferrari was quizzing the Health Secretary

'Last week you told me there was no party!' Nick Ferrari grills Sajid Javid
More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop
MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson
Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy
A caller told Eddie Mair Allegra Stratton has been "thrown under a bus"

Allegra Stratton 'thrown under bus' by 'spineless' Prime Minister, says LBC listener
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police