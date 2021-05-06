Tributes paid to model Nick Kamen after his death aged 59

6 May 2021, 09:20

Model Nick Kamen has died at the age of 59
Model Nick Kamen has died at the age of 59. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to model and singer Nick Kamen, who has died at the age of 59.

The model died on Tuesday after a long illness. He was considered a protege of Madonna.

The singer paid tribute to him in a tweet, writing: "It breaks my heart to know you are gone.

"You were always such a kind sweet human and you suffered too much.

"Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen."

Kamen, who was born in Harlow, Essex, first came to public attention when he appeared on the front of The Face magazine in 1984 wearing a ski hat, lipstick and aviator sunglasses.

The next year he starred in an advertisement for Levi's in which he stripped down to wash his blue jeans in a public launderette and waited in his boxer shorts to the sound of Marvin Gaye's 1968 hit Heard It Through The Grapevine.

He launched a career in pop music in 1986 with the number five hit Each Time You Break My Heart from his eponymous debut album.

In a radio interview in 1986, Madonna said she had been prompted to contact him after hearing his "beautiful voice".

She signed on to produce and sing backing vocals on the track and became a mentor to him.

Kamen's second single, Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever, a cover of the Four Tops' 1966 hit, was less successful but reached number 16.

Kamen's music career spanned four albums made between 1987 and 1992, and a six-CD box set encompassing his career was released in 2020.

Boy George was among those paying tribute.

He wrote on Instagram: "R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen!"

Actress Susie Cave shared a photo of Kamen on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "RIP Nick Kamen my sweet friend."

The Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas wrote: "If you didn't have a crush on Nick Kamen in the 80s, you probably weren't there. RIP"

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor said: "So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen.

"One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met.

"He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick"

TV personality Lizzie Cundy said: "Heartbroken. Beautiful inside and out. Rest in peace dear Nick."

Latest News

See more Latest News

(File photo) Britain has sent two Royal Navy patrol vessels to Jersey amid the dispute with France

Royal Navy ships patrol Jersey as French fishing boats descend in Brexit dispute
The incident took place in Feltham, West London, as the boy walked with his grandmother

Boy, 3, suffers broken collarbones in 'hit-and-run' crash with e-scooter rider in London
Vaccines

EU ready to discuss US proposal to share Covid vaccine patents
Joshua Wong

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong handed longer jail term for Tiananmen vigil
Israelis have reopened their economy thanks to their rapid vaccination campaign

'Real hope': Israel data suggests two Pfizer vaccine doses give 95% protection
Koreas Propaganda Leaflets

South Korea raids activist’s office over leaflets targeted at North

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'
'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London