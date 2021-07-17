'Life will never be the same': Family of A1 crash victim leaves tribute to dad of three

17 July 2021, 18:50 | Updated: 17 July 2021, 19:13

Mr Mullen's family left a tribute after he died in Thursday's crash
Mr Mullen's family left a tribute after he died in Thursday's crash. Picture: Durham Constabulary

By Will Taylor

The family of a 51-year-old father of three who died in the A1 crash have said their "hearts are broken".

Paul Mullen, of Washington, was among three people who died in a collision between four cars and two lorries in County Durham on Thursday evening.

One of the lorries caught fire in the pile-up while several others were injured in the incident near Bowburn. A man and a woman in a Vauxhall Crossland died at the scene.

In a statement released through Durham Constabulary, his family said: "Our hearts are broken. Life will never be the same again.

"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

He leaves behind his partner and three children, according to police.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway at about 6.20pm on Thursday.

A 41-year-old man, who was driving one of the lorries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

Anyone who has material relevant to the crash, including dashcam footage or photos, can upload it on https://mipp.police.uk

