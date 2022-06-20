Alice Evans launches fundraiser to pay for bitter divorce from Ioan Gruffudd

Ioan Gruffod with ex-wife (l) and current partner (r). Picture: alamy/Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Actress Alice Evans has launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise $25,000 after claiming that her US divorce battle with Ioan Gruffudd has left her broke.

The 102 Dalmatians star said she had sacked her lawyers because she cannot afford any more legal fees as her bitter divorce enters its 15th month.

Miss Evans announced in January 2021 that Gruffudd, 48 – who found fame in the TV series Hornblower – was walking out because he no longer loved her.

It emerged that he had set up home with actress Bianca Wallace, 30 in California after meeting her on Australian crime drama Harrow.

Papers filed in court in Los Angeles last week state she is representing herself in the divorce, having dispensed with the services of lawyer Leon Bennett.

Ioan Gruffod with ex-wife Alice Evans. Picture: Alamy

Ioan Gruffod with new partner Bianca Wallace. Picture: Getty

Gruffudd, 48, has hired Anne Kiley, who also represents Brad Pitt. During their acrimonious separation, Miss Evans made headlines for posting critical messages about Gruffudd online.

But at the weekend, she put a letter from Kiley’s firm on Instagram reminding her she was subject to a restraining order – and warning that it may be a criminal offence for her to post on social media about her husband.

Evans, 53, and Gruffudd were married for 14 years and have two children together.

She has also explained her situation on the GoFundMe page, writing: "I never in a million years thought I would be doing this.

"Until recently everything appeared to be going well in my life. I had a wonderful husband and two brilliant kids who had cost us the earth in IVF but were so worth it!

"However in August 2020, just as the pandemic was really kicking in, my entire world fell apart.’She said legal fees ‘have finally drained everything – savings, accounts, pension, the lot."

She added: "Yesterday all my accounts ran out and I couldn’t buy anything.’The letter ends: ‘I’m asking for help – something I’ve never done... and never expected to do. I have no parents or extended family to borrow from.

"Just me, my brother and his wife in the UK. Yes, it’s embarrassing. Anything you can spare will help."