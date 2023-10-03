'Angel of death' serial killer Beverley Allitt who murdered four children in hospital taking first steps towards release

3 October 2023, 11:44 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 11:48

Beverley Allitt taking her first steps towards freedom
Beverley Allitt taking her first steps towards freedom. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Angel of Death baby killer Beverley Allitt will go before a panel of experts today as she takes her first steps towards release.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former nurse, now 54, killed Liam Taylor, seven weeks, Timothy Hardwick, 11, Becky Phillips, two months, and Claire Peck, 15 months, over the course of 59 days at Grantham Hospital in Lincolnshire in 1991.

Over a period of two months in 1991, the killer attacked babies and children more than 36 times while working on the children's ward where she injected syringes full of insulin or potassium chloride into her victims, sparking lethal hypoglycaemia or cardiac arrest.

Beverley Allitt in police van
Beverley Allitt in police van. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Boy, 13, admits killing grandmother by running her over with her own car

Read More: Lucy Letby faces retrial for one count of attempted murder against a baby girl

Suspicions were raised when records revealed missing nursing logs, and investigators concluded that she was the only nurse on shift during every single incident.

She was handed a minimum 30-year sentence in 1993 for murdering the four children and attempting to kill nine others but spent just one week in prison before being diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder.

Allitt will appear before a mental health tribunal where she will be assessed for a potential transfer to a mainstream prison, The Mirror reports.

This means that Allitt could apply for parole six months after a potential move to the new prison.

But her victims and her families have said they feel 'terrified' at the thought of the killer going free once again.

Alan Asher, 66, whose daughter Kayley was 15 months old when Allitt injected an air bubble under her arm, said: “She should never be released.”

"Can you imagine if she were freed? It would destroy Kayley. She's be terrified, looking in cupboards and around the house because she didn't feel safe."

Kayley survived the attack but has lifelong problems with fine motor skills, mobility and hearing. She is still haunted by the evil killer nurse and fears she could walk back into her family’s life.

A spokesman for the Courts and Tribunal Judiciary said they are “never able to comment on specific cases”.

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said they could not comment due to patient confidentiality.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joseph Gatt appeared in court on Monday.

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appears in LA court charged with child sex offence

Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York on Monday

Donald Trump returning to court as trial into business practices continues

Susan Hall said she wants to make London safer 'particularly for Jewish communities'

Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall criticised for suggesting Jewish people are ‘frightened’ by Sadiq Khan

Breaking
Breaking News

London Underground strikes called off at eleventh hour

Movie producers face backlash over plans to turn Titan sub tragedy into a film

'Too soon': Fury at movie producers' plans to turn OceanGate Titan sub tragedy into Hollywood blockbuster

Ambulances outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok

People flee major Bangkok shopping centre after hearing ‘gunshots’

A suspect was apprehended by police

Fourteen year old suspected gunman arrested after killing at least four in Thai shopping mall shooting

The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia’s parliament votes to join International Criminal Court

TfL enforcement staff are now allowed to wear balaclavas after threats from anti-Ulez activists.

ULEZ wardens wear balaclavas to hide faces after weeks of clashes with 'Blade Runner’ vigilante-style attacks

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

Nobel Prize in physics awarded to three scientists analysing electrons in atoms

Breaking
Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car

Boy, 13, admits killing grandmother by running her over with her own car

12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed

Turkish security forces after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkish police detain dozens during raids after suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was detained in Dubai in July.

New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search

Bradley's mum has spoken out about the effect of the football yob's actions

Football yob triggered ‘awful memories’ when he mocked Bradley's tragic death, his heartbroken mum says

Henry Cuellar

US Congressman carjacked by three armed attackers in Washington DC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Congress McCarthy

Republican Matt Gaetz files resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

Charlotte Sena has now been reunited with her family.

How was missing US nine-year-old Charlotte Sena found?

The Evergrande Group headquarters

China Evergrande shares soar after property developer’s stocks resume trading

A boy is fighting for life after being struck by lightning and another lightning bolt blew up a gas container during an electrical storm

Boy, 12, in critical condition after being struck by lightning during football match at Hertfordshire school
Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King
The XL bully dog (file image) was destroyed after the attack outside a hotel in Greenwich (R)

20-month-old boy rushed to hospital after XL Bully attack with dog seized by police and destroyed
Havering is on the brink of bankruptcy

Havering is on the brink of bankruptcy, council leader tells LBC

Kit Malthouse called for tougher police action on shoplifters

Legislation won't solve shoplifting crisis without tougher action from cops, former policing minister tells LBC
CCTV footage of thieves will be checked against official databases.

Police to use 'game-changing' facial recognition tech to check thieves against passport databases
Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to journey between Birmingham and Manchester in two hours

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC's Henry Riley to deliver Balti from Birmingham to Manchester amid 'HS2 north' row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit