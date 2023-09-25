Breaking News

Lucy Letby faces retrial for one count of attempted murder against a baby girl

25 September 2023, 11:17 | Updated: 25 September 2023, 11:57

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Police/Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

Nurse Lucy Letby will face a retrial on an outstanding allegation she attempted to murder a baby girl.

Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after she was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

However, the jury in her trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts last month on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

On Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service said it wanted to pursue a retrial at the same court on one of the outstanding charges - that Letby attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby . Picture: Alamy

A provisional trial date of June 10 2024 at the same court has been fixed, with an estimated length of two to three weeks.

Letby attended the hearing via videolink from a conference room at HMP New Hall in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

She sat behind a desk and spoke only to confirm her name and that she could see and hear the proceedings.

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Shutterstock

Letby was first arrested in 2018, then again in 2019 and 2020, when she was denied bail.

The Department of Health has said that an independent inquiry will be held into Letby's case, and will examine "the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents - including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with".

