Killer nurse Lucy Letby to appeal conviction after being jailed for life for murder of seven babies

Letby will appeal her conviction. Picture: Alamy/Police

By Emma Soteriou

Child serial killer nurse Lucy Letby has formally filed a bid to challenge her conviction at the Court of Appeal, officials have said.

Letby was found guilty last month of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester hospital's neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016 and attempting to murder six others.

The 33-year-old was ordered to serve the rest of her life in prison.

Her legal team has sent in an application for leave to appeal her conviction, according to the Court of Appeal Criminal Division.

It comes after it was revealed a court hearing will take place on September 25, where the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will decide whether to pursue a retrial for six outstanding counts of attempted murder.

The Department of Health has previously said that an independent inquiry will be held into Letby's case, and will examine "the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents - including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with".

Typically, applications for permission to appeal against a crown court decision are considered by a judge without a hearing.

If this is refused, people have the right to renew their bid for permission at a full court hearing before two or three judges.

Baby murderer Lucy Letby to spend rest of her life in jail for ‘evil’ crimes

Countess of Chester hospital saw a significant rise in the number of babies suffering serious and unexpected collapses in 2015 and 2016.

Letby's presence when the incidents took place was first mentioned to senior management by the unit's head consultant in late June 2015.

Concerns among some consultants about the defendant increased and were voiced to hospital bosses when more unexplained and unusual collapses followed, her trial at Manchester Crown Court heard.

But Letby was not removed from the unit until after the deaths of two triplet boys and the collapse of another baby boy on three successive days in June 2016.

She was confined to clerical work but registered a grievance procedure, which was resolved in her favour, and was due to return to the unit in March 2017.

The move did not take place as soon after police were contacted by the hospital trust.