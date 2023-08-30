Breaking News

Criminals will be forced to attend sentencing under new law after cowardly Lucy Letby refused to face justice

30 August 2023, 12:49 | Updated: 30 August 2023, 13:34

Cowardly killers Lucy Letby and Thomas Cashman refused to face their own sentencings
Cowardly killers Lucy Letby and Thomas Cashman refused to face their own sentencings. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Criminals will be forced to attend sentencing hearings in court and face a longer spell in prison if they refuse to comply under new laws.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Judges will have a new power to order offenders to go to their hearing, while custody officers will be able to use "reasonable force" to bring criminals to the dock.

Those who refuse face an extra two years in jail.

It comes after killer nurse Lucy Letby was too cowardly to appear in court to see herself get a whole life order.

She did not appear for her sentencing after being convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more.

Rishi Sunak said: "It is unacceptable that some of the country's most horrendous criminals have refused to face their victims in court.

Read more: Lucy Letby sentencing as it happened: Serial baby killer nurse to die in jail after receiving whole-life order

Cowardly killer Lucy Letby refused to face court for sentencing
Cowardly killer Lucy Letby refused to face court for sentencing. Picture: Alamy

"They cannot and should not be allowed to take the coward's way out.

"That's why we are giving judges the power to order vile offenders to attend their sentencing hearings, with those who refuse facing being forced into the dock or spending longer behind bars."

Justice secretary Alex Chalk said: "Every time a cowardly criminal hides from justice by refusing to appear in the dock for their sentencing it is another insult to their victims and their families.

Read more: 'Life means life': Government to expand whole-life prison sentences for most depraved killers

Child killer Thomas Cashman could not face his sentencing
Child killer Thomas Cashman could not face his sentencing. Picture: Alamy

"Our reforms will give judges the power to order offenders to come to court to hear the impact of their crimes directly from victims, so that they begin their sentences with society's condemnation ringing in their ears."

The two year extra jail term for those who refuse to come to the dock will be used for crimes where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment, such as murder, rape and GBH with intent.

Life in prison carries a minimum sentence that must be served before they can be considered for parole.

Cheryl Korbel called for killers to face their sentencing hearings
Cheryl Korbel called for killers to face their sentencing hearings. Picture: Alamy

The Ministry of Justice said: "The change will mean victims can look offenders in the eye and tell them of the devastating consequences of their crime as they read out their impact statement, rather than addressing an empty dock."

During sentencing hearings, victim statements are often read out, setting out how the crime has upended their lives.

Letby is not the only criminal convicted of a serious offence to refuse to face their victims in court.

Thomas Cashman shot dead nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last year and he refused to go too, meaning he avoided hearing how her murder had crushed her family.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, backed the Face the Families campaign in a bid to force criminals to face the music.

"The law needs to change. [Courts] need to have more power to bring these offenders up to the door and to face the families and listen to the impact statements," she said previously.

Jordan McSweeney refused to attend his sentencing over his sexual assault and murder of Zara Aleena in London.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The judge was deployed to the north eastern circuit at Sheffield Combined Court.

Behaviour of judge who fell asleep during trial ‘amounts to misconduct’ as he apologises amid unremitting workload

Burger King is facing a lawsuit after it was accused of making its Whopper burger appear larger on its menus than in real life.

Burger King sued over size of classic Whopper burger after US man says patties do not match advertisements

Pope Francis

Pope says revised environmental encyclical will be released on October 4

Prigozhin's grave

Kremlin says ‘deliberate wrongdoing’ among possible causes of Prigozhin crash

Flooded road

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Idalia is set to batter Florida

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as DeSantis urges residents to 'hunker down' in face of 'unprecedented' storm

Ali Bongo Ondimba

Gabon leader ‘under house arrest’ amid coup attempt

Andy Jassy

Amazon CEO in warning to staff who defy return-to-office policy

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the Channel

More than 20,000 migrants have already crossed the Channel in small boats this year

Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to Greater Manchester Police HQ in Manchester, as part of an announcement on police 'pursuing all reasonable lines of inquiry to solve more crime'. Picture date: Monday August 28, 2023.

Six former Home Secretaries write to Suella Braverman in support of police reform plans

Gabon coup

Soldiers say they have ousted Gabon’s President

A woman, 42, has been arrested

Girl, 2, dies after being hit by vehicle at Cambridgeshire holiday park as woman, 42, arrested

Tropical Weather

Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane

The officer has been pictured after it was announced he died.

Hero police officer pictured as tributes pour in for ‘hugely respected’ sergeant who died saving man from train tracks

Bowles has admitted attempted murder after he stabbed a woman he believed was at GCHQ

Ex-UK intelligence worker pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing US spy at Cheltenham leisure centre

Kyiv wreckage

Air attack kills two in Kyiv while Russia accuses Ukraine of drone assault

Latest News

See more Latest News

Imran Khan's legal team

Ex-PM Imran Khan will be imprisoned for two more weeks despite bail

Arnie has teamed up with Lidl to promote its DIY range

Aisle be back: Arnold Schwarzenegger joins forces with Lidl to promote DIY tool range

The Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee believes Rishi Sunak's car was bugged by China.

Top Tory hits out at 'dependence' on Chinese technology amid warnings Beijing could have tracked Sunak's car
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Eight people were stabbed on the last day of this year's Notting Hill carnival, police said

Notting Hill Carnival stabbings at highest level in years as police say it has become 'unsustainable'
Stranded passengers wait in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam as air traffic chaos enters a third day

Air traffic control chaos caused by 'unusual piece of data' as frustrated Brits face two week wait to get home
Hurricane Idalia is set to batter Florida

Florida braces for battering from 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia as thousands flee 'unprecedented' storm
The Met Office has issued its verdict on forecasts for an Indian Summer.

Met Office gives verdict on whether Brits will see September heatwave after 26C Indian Summer forecast
Anthony Albanese

Australians to vote on enshrining Indigenous Voice in parliament

Ali Bongo Ondimba

Gabon military says it is seizing power just days after presidential election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word
Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to public duties despite recent apparent shows of support

Prince Andrew 'much-loved' but will not return to public royal duties despite recent shows of support
Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit