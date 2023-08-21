Live

Lucy Letby sentencing LIVE: Serial baby killer nurse refuses to face court

Lucy Letby is being sentenced at Manchester Crown Court today. Picture: Cheshire Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, is expected to face the rest of her life behind bars as she is sentenced on Monday.

Letby murdered seven babies and tried to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015-2016.

The 33-year-old could be handed a whole-life order by judge Mr Justice Goss at Manchester Crown Court.

Whole-life orders are the most severe punishment available in the UK criminal justice system, used only for those who commit the most serious crimes.

As she previously indicated, Letby did not return to the dock for the start of the hearing.

