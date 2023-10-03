Breaking News

Boy, 13, admits killing grandmother by running her over with her own car

Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car. Picture: supplied/alamy

By StephenRigley

A 13-year-old boy has admitted at Sheffield Crown Court causing the death by dangerous driving of grandmother Marcia Grant by running her over with her own car.

Marcia, 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5, 2023.

The 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with Marcia's murder, and denied the charge at a previous hearing.

Marcia Grant. Picture: Supplied

But during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing the boy entered a guilty plea to an alternative count of causing death by dangerous driving, which was accepted by the prosecution.

The 60-year-old gran was described by loved ones as "a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend" as well as "a pillar of her community".

One friend said: "Marcia was a wonderful person. I was lucky to have known her and my heart is breaking for her family."

At the time of her death a number of floral tributes have been laid outside her semi-detached home. One message attached to the flowers said: “You were such a wonderful and beautiful lady with a heart of gold.”

Another said: “Marcia was such a lovely lady.”

The judge, Mrs Justice May, said the boy, who was 12 at the time of the incident, will be sentenced on December 1.