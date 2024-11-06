Breaking News

Another case of new more infectious mpox strain detected in UK, bringing total to four

Mpox only spreads between people who are in close proximity to each other. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Another case of the new mpox strain has been detected in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Another case of the new, more infectious, mpox strain has been detected in the UK, health officials confirmed on Wednesday.

This brings the total confirmed number of cases of the Clade 1b variant in the UK to four.

Read more: Two more cases of new mpox strain detected in UK

All four cases are from the same household, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

This comes just days after two more cases of the highly-infectious virus were detected in the UK, with the patients under specialist care at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London.

The UKHSA said: "The risk to the UK population remains low.

"There has been extensive planning under way to ensure healthcare professionals are equipped and prepared to respond to any further confirmed cases.

The UKHSA's chief medical adviser Professor Susan Hopkins said: "Mpox is very infectious in households with close contact and so it is not unexpected to see further cases within the same household.

Royal Free Hospital after UK Health Security Agency confirms infected patient recently returned from Africa. Picture: Getty

"The overall risk to the UK population remains low. We are working with partners to make sure all contacts of the cases are identified and contacted to reduce the risk of further spread."

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared a global health emergency over the rapid spread of the new strain in Africa.

Thousands of cases of the disease – formerly known as monkeypox – and hundreds of deaths have already been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this year.

There is concern at the new variant’s fatality rate and the pace in which it is spreading to other neighbouring countries.

A single case of the new mpox clade, called Clade 1b, was detected in the UK on 30 October.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said last week that the Government is working with UKHSA and the NHS "to protect the public and prevent transmission".

"This includes securing vaccines and equipping healthcare professionals with the guidance and tools they need to respond to cases safely," he added.

"We are also working with our international partners to support affected countries to prevent further outbreaks."