Art teacher banned after letting pupils take semi-naked photos of themselves for schoolwork

17 June 2022, 01:16

An art teacher has been banned from teaching over a controversial class
An art teacher has been banned from teaching over a controversial class. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An art teacher whose pupils submitted in semi-naked photos for a project has been sacked and barred from the profession.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma Wright let pupils take partly naked photos of themselves as part of her art lessons.

The students, who were as young as 15, were photographed posing performing offensive gestures, wearing underwear or smoking a cigarette.

Images showed them holding alcohol or using their hands to cover their breasts.

Emma Wright was referred to the Teaching Regulation Agency [TRA] after her Northamptonshire school's head of design technology found the images.

Mrs Wright, a teacher of 18 years, told a teaching panel that she had introduced new art to her pupils but did not believe it to be sexual in its nature.

While the 42-year-old accepted the work was "suggestive", she had not expected students to recreate it and said she should have told pupils their images were inappropriate, but personal and work related factors stopped her from doing so.

The panel said she should have clearly told the students not to recreate the work and challenged the images.

Read more: You can trust Tories - you still trust GPs after Harold Shipman, says Wakefield candidate

The TRA said her class was "highly inappropriate" and breached safeguarding rules because she did not take adequate steps when dealing with the sensitive artwork.

She was banned from teaching after Alan Meyrick, the decision maker, said Mrs Wright had seriously fallen foul of teaching standards and failed to safeguard her pupils' wellbeing.

He said: "Whilst the panel was satisfied that there was a low risk of repetition, it did not find that Mrs Wright had fully reflected on the safeguarding implications of allowing pupils to take photographs of themselves or others in a state of undress.

"The risk of harm, due to the lack of safeguarding pupils, was a significant factor in forming that opinion.

"In my view, it is necessary to impose a prohibition order in order to maintain public confidence in the profession."

Mrs Wright, who had "previous good history", can apply against her teaching ban in 2024. The risk of a repeat incident was deemed low by the panel.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has been criticised after it was suggested he may axe the role of ethics adviser.

Fury as Boris plans to axe ethics adviser role after Lord Geidt quits

Exclusive
Len McCluskey said he did not believe Labour could win the next election.

Labour will lose the next general election, says Len McCluskey

The bizarre remarks came from a campaigning Tory

You can trust Tories - you still trust GPs after Harold Shipman, says Wakefield candidate

Olympians Sharron Davies and Mara Yamauchi are concerned about the impact on women's sport of reforms to the GRA.

Holyrood scrutiny of GRA reform bill condemned as a "sham"

Former miners and Labour MSPs outside Holyrood

Scottish miners to be pardoned for strike convictions after 38 years

London faces bus strikes on top on rail and Tube chaos

London bus network next in line as strike threats spread from rail and Tube

Met PCSO fined after 'public sex act' video goes viral

Met PCSO fined after being filmed committing public sex act in London park

Grant Shapps issued a stark warning to striking rail workers

Don't strike yourselves out of a job, Shapps warns rail workers ahead of walkout

The rail strikes will cause mass disruption

Everything you need to know about next week's rail strikes

Police shoot man after two officers 'seriously injured' in major incident

Two police officers injured as man shot during armed stand-off in Scunthorpe

Next season's Premier League fixtures have been released

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule in full

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.25% for the fifth time in a row

Bank of England hikes interest rates for a fifth time to 1.25%

Lord Geidt resigned after being put in an ‘odious position’ by the prime minister, according to his resignation letter

PM's ethics chief quit after being put in 'odious' position on ministerial code

Meghan's message to Grenfell volunteers

Meghan makes "thoughtful" phone call to Grenfell volunteers

Kevin Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of se

Kevin Spacey set to 'strenuously deny' sex charges as he is released on bail

The man lifted his car with a forklift

Man uses forklift to stop would-be thief stealing his car in Australia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Riot Investigation The Targets

Plan for Pence to reject election result ‘was nuts’, Capitol riot hearing told
Michael Avenatti-California Plea

Ex-Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud and tax charges
Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France

French senators seek action over Champions League final mess

Niger French Drone Strike

French drone strikes leave almost 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger
Zelensky and Macron

Macron, Scholz and Draghi back Ukraine’s bid to join EU during trip to Kyiv
La Ferrari

Four out of five new Ferraris to be electric or hybrid by 2030, carmaker says
Robert Habeck

German vice chancellor calls for users to ration gas as Russia cuts supply
Rafik Hariri assassination aftermath

Absent Hezbollah members sentenced to life terms for killing former Lebanese PM
Zelensky meets European leaders

European leaders denounce brutality of Russian invasion during visit to Kyiv
Nicosia

Cyprus trial of Briton accused of murdering his wife is delayed until September

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'
Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew
James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in
Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London