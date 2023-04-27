B&M to close several stores in just weeks - is your local shop affected?

27 April 2023, 20:19

Several B&M stores will be closing in coming weeks
Several B&M stores will be closing in coming weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Discount retailer B&M has announced it will be closing two of its stores and relocating another in May.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The chain announced that its Bishop Auckland branch would be closing on May 5.

In a statement posted on its website, the chain said: "Unfortunately your B&M Bishop Auckland store at 4 Saddler Street will close on Friday, May 5 2023.

"We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this closure."

It will also be closing the Burnden Retail Park store in Bolton but shoppers will still be able to visit the store on Manchester Road nearby.

Meanwhile, B&M's Widnes store will be relocated at the end of May.

A statement read: "Your B&M Widnes store is moving from its current location at Bowers Retail Park to its new home at Widnes Trade Park (former The Range)."

The chain has already closed its doors in five locations since January. But six stores will also be opening in coming months.

Which B&M stores are closing?

  • Bishop Auckland - May 5
  • Widnes - May 17
  • Burnden Retail Park, Bolton - May 24

Which B&M stores have already closed?

B&M has shut down five of its branches already since the start of the year:

  • Castlegate Shopping Centre, Stockton - Feb 25
  • Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, Wales - March 4
  • Boucher Road, Belfast - March 26
  • Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - March 26
  • Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - March 29

Which B&M stores will be opening?

  • Leven - April 29 - re-launch following expansion
  • Armagh - May 5 - re-launch following expansion
  • Widnes - May 24
  • Fforestfach (Swansea) - May 26
  • Jarrow - May 27 - re-launch following refit
  • Fazakerley - May 31

