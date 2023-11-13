Baby Indi Gregory dies in mother's arms after family loses battle to keep her life support going

Baby Indi has died after her life support was withdrawn. Picture: Handout

By Will Taylor

Indi Gregory, the baby at the centre of a legal row as her family fought to keep her life support going, has died.

Doctors at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham asked to end the critically ill infant's help after they said they could not help her any more.

Her father Dean Gregory said she died at 1.45am after being taken to a hospice. Her mother, Claire Staniforth, "held her for her final breaths", he said.

Indi, who was born in February, suffered from mitochondrial disease - a genetic condition that saps energy.

Her parents lost multiple fights in court to prevent the withdrawal of her treatment after doctors said it would be in her best interests.

Dean Gregory said his baby died in her mother's arms. Picture: Alamy

"Indi's life ended at 01.45am. Claire and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed. The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi's dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged," Gregory said.

"They did succeed in taking Indi's body and dignity, but they can never take her soul. They tried to get rid of Indi without anybody knowing, but we made sure she would be remembered forever. I knew she was special from the day she was born."

Doctors argued that treating Indi was futile, and she was dying and in pain.

Most recently, the Court of Appeal rejected an attempt from her parents to keep her life support going.

They were also denied the chance to move Indi to a hospital in Rome after she was offered Italian citizenship and treatment when judges rules it would not be in her best interest.

The case attracted international interest, with the Vatican announcing that Pope Francis "embraces the family of little Indi Gregory, her father, and her mother; prays for them and for her, and turns his thoughts to all the children around the world at this very hour are living in pain or risk their lives because of illness or war".