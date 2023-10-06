Man shot dead on the street minutes away from Battersea Park, as police hunt killer

Police at the scene on Friday. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

A man in his 20s was shot dead on a quiet street in south London on Thursday night.

The man was killed while standing on Shuttleworth Street in Battersea, in the south-west of the capital.

Police were called out at about 9.50 on Thursday night. Emergency workers gave the man first aid, but he died of his wounds at the scene.

No one has been arrested. Officers are hunting for the killer, and have called for anyone with any phone or doorbell footage to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Neil John from the Met’s specialist crime command, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a tragic incident where a young man has lost his life whilst standing on a street in Battersea. Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they continue to struggle with this terrible news.

"Detectives are working at pace to gather as much information as possible and I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw events unfold, or anyone who has captured this on phone or doorbell footage, to contact police immediately.”

Photos from the scene on Friday morning show forensics officers working next to a block of flats.

Detective chief superintendent Clair Kelland said: "This murder will come as a terrible shock to the local community who will be waking up to this news.

“I want to reassure them that experienced homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command will be working tirelessly to find out who is responsible, and we will offer them all the support we can.

“There will be an enhanced police presence in the area over the coming days, and I would ask that the local community in Battersea speak with officers. Please tell us if you saw or heard anything, or wish to raise any concerns. I would also like to thank local residents for their co-operation whilst the crime scene is in place."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 8285/05Oct. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.