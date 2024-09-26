Heartbreaking final post of mum-of-five who is first to die from Brazilian Butt Lift procedure in UK - as two arrested

A mother of five has died after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure. Picture: Gloucestershire Police/Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

The tragic final post of a mum-of-five who is the first person to die from a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure in the UK has been revealed.

Alice Webb, 33, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after falling unwell.

She died on Monday just hours after having the surgery, believed to have been performed in the West Country.

The night before her tragic death, she posted a photo on Facebook of a small pumpkin, which she said was a "present" from her daughter.

She captioned it: "How cute".

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following her death.

Alice posted this image on Sunday evening. Picture: Facebook

Alice is understood to have joined the beauty and aesthetics industry two years ago and was an advanced aesthetic practitioner.

According to her Facebook profile, she was was an advanced aesthetic practitioner at Crystal Clear Aesthetics in Wotton-under-Edge in Gloucestershire.

Webb's partner, Dane Knight, posted to Facebook on Wednesday evening: "Want to say a heart felt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself.

"There was some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids mouth.

"I feel this Is important saying this as I will not accept speculations from adults being accidentally being eaves dropped by children and unnecessary questions raised to the 5 girls, so be extremely carful on what you say and who's around! My children are extremely vulnerable!

"Alice left us Monday at 11.30pm. 2 people have been arrested and currently in custody on potential charges of corporate manslaughter."

"Please, please have these 5 girls feelings at heart here."

Alice is understood to have joined the beauty and aesthetics industry two years ago and was an advanced aesthetic practitioner. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

A GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for the family by her friend, Abigail Irwin, said: "She cared about her clients, she would always check in to see if they were OK, Alice was a beautiful person inside and out and I feel very lucky to have known her and to have spent time with her in our salon."

Ms Irwin added: "Alice was beautiful inside and out with the biggest heart, her family was her world she is leaving behind her partner Dane & 5 beautiful children."

Webb was taken to hospital after failling unwell. Picture: Facebook

Gloucestershire police said in a statement: "Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in her 30s in Gloucester.

"Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35pm on Monday (23 September) with a report a woman had become unwell following a suspected cosmetic procedure.

"She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her next of kin and the coroner are aware.

"The woman's family are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing.

"The two people who had been arrested have been released on police bail."