Ship packed with 20,000 tonnes of explosive cargo spotted floating off Kent coast

A damaged Russian-operated ship carrying 20,000 tonnes of explosive cargo is floating close to the Kent coast. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A damaged Russian-operated ship carrying 20,000 tonnes of explosive cargo is floating close to the Kent coast.

The ship - known as the Ruby but dubbed by some as "the floating bomb" - was located near Margate, according to VesselFinder.

Alarmingly, the boat - reported to have sustained damage to both its rudder and hull - is carrying seven times the amount of ammonium nitrate that caused the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2020.

The damaged cargo ship which Maltese-flagged, loaded with the highly explosive ammonium nitrate, has "anchored" off the Kent coast, and seems to be heading toward the English Channel.

The ship was ordered out of Tromso, Norway, and also turned away from Danish waters.

It is reportedly seeking a port in which to dock to undergo repairs.

SS Richard Montgomery shipwreck in the Thames. Picture: Alamy

Scandinavian authorities, including those in Norway and Denmark, have denied entry to the MV Ruby following significant damage to its hull and rudder sustained when the vessel ran aground shortly after departing the port of Kandalaksha, Russia.

According to Marine Traffic, the Russian ship is now en route to Malta.

However, Malta Today reported that a spokesperson for the transport ministry stated the vessel would not be permitted to dock if it is carrying explosive cargo.

Confirming the ship's request for maintenance assistance, the spokesperson added: “The MV Ruby will only be allowed to enter Malta if it unloads its cargo.

"Otherwise, it will be barred from Maltese territorial waters.”

Of further concern is the ship's current proximity to the World War II wreck of the SS Richard Montgomery, which contains approximately 1,400 tonnes of unexploded ordnance.