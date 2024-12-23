Belfast Airport flights cancelled following plane crash during gale-force winds

Four flights have been cancelled at Belfast City Airport this morning after a plane's nose wheel collapsed during a hard landing. Picture: Alamy, Michail Savetkin & X

By Will Conroy

Four flights have been cancelled at Belfast City Airport this morning while a host of others have been delayed following a plane crash at the airport in Sunday's bad weather.

Almost all flights set to depart before 10am are delayed from the Irish airport, with one 6.35am flight to London Heathrow due to depart four hours later.

There were significant delays on Sunday following the crash, after gale-force winds forced an Aer Lingus flight to attempt a 'hard' landing, leading the airport to close its runway.

Despite no passengers being on the plane, there were four crew members on board meaning the airport declared a “full emergency” after the crash.

Emergency services were rushed to Belfast City Airport. Picture: X/NIResponseVids

Emergency services were rushed to the airport after the plane’s nose gear reportedly collapsed as it landed, with pictures showing the aircraft on the side.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said on social media: "We had 24 personnel in total in attendance and assisted Belfast City Airport Fire Service to make the scene safe. NIFRS have now left the scene."

A spokesperson for the airport said there were four crew members on board and no passengers and that no one was injured.

The flight was a “positioning flight” that had flown from Edinburgh to Belfast at around 4pm.

Some flights were redirected to Belfast International Airport following the incident.

In a statement early on Monday, the airport said: "The plane has been moved - the runway has now reopened and will operate as normal today.

"Passengers impacted by the resulting cancellations and diversions yesterday, or those due to travel today should check the status of their flight with the airline before making their way to the airport."

Flights, trains and ferries were all disrupted by stormy weather and gusts of around 70mph on Sunday with around 100 flights from Heathrow Airport cancelled.