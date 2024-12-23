Belfast Airport flights cancelled following plane crash during gale-force winds

23 December 2024, 08:19 | Updated: 23 December 2024, 08:29

Four flights have been cancelled at Belfast City Airport this morning after a plane's nose wheel collapsed during a hard landing
Four flights have been cancelled at Belfast City Airport this morning after a plane's nose wheel collapsed during a hard landing. Picture: Alamy, Michail Savetkin & X

By Will Conroy

Four flights have been cancelled at Belfast City Airport this morning while a host of others have been delayed following a plane crash at the airport in Sunday's bad weather.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Almost all flights set to depart before 10am are delayed from the Irish airport, with one 6.35am flight to London Heathrow due to depart four hours later.

There were significant delays on Sunday following the crash, after gale-force winds forced an Aer Lingus flight to attempt a 'hard' landing, leading the airport to close its runway.

Despite no passengers being on the plane, there were four crew members on board meaning the airport declared a “full emergency” after the crash.

Emergency services were rushed to Belfast City Airport
Emergency services were rushed to Belfast City Airport. Picture: X/NIResponseVids

Emergency services were rushed to the airport after the plane’s nose gear reportedly collapsed as it landed, with pictures showing the aircraft on the side.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said on social media: "We had 24 personnel in total in attendance and assisted Belfast City Airport Fire Service to make the scene safe. NIFRS have now left the scene."

A spokesperson for the airport said there were four crew members on board and no passengers and that no one was injured.

The flight was a “positioning flight” that had flown from Edinburgh to Belfast at around 4pm.

Some flights were redirected to Belfast International Airport following the incident.

Read More: Woman, 35, charged with murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button in South Ockendon

Read More: Two teens killed in Birmingham car crash after 'failing to stop' in police chase

In a statement early on Monday, the airport said: "The plane has been moved - the runway has now reopened and will operate as normal today.

"Passengers impacted by the resulting cancellations and diversions yesterday, or those due to travel today should check the status of their flight with the airline before making their way to the airport."

Flights, trains and ferries were all disrupted by stormy weather and gusts of around 70mph on Sunday with around 100 flights from Heathrow Airport cancelled.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Workers at several upmarket London restaurants are considering legal action against the owners over cover charges

Staff at top London restaurants consider legal action over cover charges ‘that do not go to workers’

Jim Pillen gives a speech

Nebraska governor injured after being thrown by horse

A close-up of the TikTok logo

Albanian PM says TikTok ban not ‘rushed reaction to single incident’

Exclusive
Sarah, Duchess of York shares her new book with LBC.

Duchess of York shares new book with LBC as she celebrates festive season

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, and Honda President Toshihiro Mibe attend a joint news conference in Tokyo

Japanese car giants Honda and Nissan announce merger plans

Firefighters have been fighting a blaze in the Sparkhills area of south Birmingham

Firefighters battle 'significant' blaze in Birmingham as multiple fire crews dispatched and road closed

APTOPIX Brazil Santa Claus Amazon

Santa braves sticky heat of Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children

Jeremy Clarkson (left) at the opening of his new pub, The Farmer's Dog, in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire

Jeremy Clarkson says pub is 'total disaster', as he reveals over 100 thefts in a day and claims he's 'losing a fortune'

UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Man accused of UnitedHealthcare chief executive’s death to face New York court

GDP failed to grow at all in the third quarter of 2024

UK economy flatlines, as business leaders warn of 'worst of all worlds' after Labour Budget

Jules Rose with other campaigners seeking justice for the harm they say Prof Eljamel caused them.

Top prosecutor slams police inaction on 'butcher' surgeon probe

The RFDEW

UK unveils 'game-changing' drone-killer radio wave weapon that costs just 10p per shot

£2 million was lost to fraudsters over the Christmas period last year

'Tis the season to be wary: Christmas fraud warning as nearly £2 million lost to scammers over last festive period

Police takes security measures at the scene where a woman died after being lit on fire by a man aboard an MTA subway train as she slept at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station

Horror as woman burns to death after being set on fire in New York subway, with man arrested for 'depraved' attack

Subway Burning

New York City police make arrest after grim death of woman lit on fire on subway

The Government could face a vote on denying WASPI compensation.

Government facing Commons vote amid WASPI women 'betrayal'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Families are being urged to be on the lookout for dementia symptoms as they see relatives at Christmas by NHS bosses, as the health service revealed a spike in diagnoses of the conditions.

Christmas dementia alarm issued by NHS after spike in diagnoses across 2024

The UK economy is 'headed for the worst of all worlds', business leaders have warned Chancellor Rachel Reeves after her Budget.

UK economy 'headed for worst of all worlds', CBI tells Rachel Reeves after Budget fiasco

Donald Trump has suggested he may try to regain control on the Panama Canal after describing the deal to sell the passage to Panama as 'foolish'.

Trump suggests he wants to regain control of Panama Canal when he assumes the Presidency

Reform UK has multiple billionaires ready to donate to the party, treasurer Nick Candy has said as rumour swirl over a potential £100 million influx from Elon Musk.

'Multiple billionaires' want to donate to Reform UK, party treasurer says amid Musk rumours
A plane crash at Belfast City Airport has caused massive delays after gale-force winds forced the Aer Lingus flight to attempt a 'hard' landing.

Plane crash at Belfast Airport amid gale-force winds causes travel chaos

Police carry out an investigation by houses that were hit by a plane in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil

10 killed as small plane crashes in Brazilian town popular with tourists

President-elect Donald Trump has poked fun at Democrat attacks on his ally and major donor Elon Musk's influence over his incoming administration.

Trump jokes about Elon Musk becoming President after Democrats took aim at Tesla founder's influence
The sun shines on to Vasquez Cirque, new terrain for Winter Park Resort, Winter Park, Colorado

174 skiers and snowboarders rescued after ski lift in Colorado cracks

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona

Trump threatens to try to take back Panama Canal

A woman has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button after the youngster was found dead in Essex last Sunday.

Woman, 35, charged with murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button in Essex

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities
Prince Andrew with suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo

Prince Andrew boasted of getting account at Chinese state-owned bank in 2008

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News