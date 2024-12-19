Two teens killed in Birmingham car crash after 'failing to stop' in police chase

Two teenagers have died following a collision in Birmingham. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Two teenagers have died in a car crash in Birmingham after failing to stop in a police chase.

The two boys, aged 17 and 16, were in the vehicle when it hit a tree in Grove Lane, Handsworth, just after 2am on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, with police saying "nothing could be done to save him".

Three other teenagers, who were also in the car, have been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment for injuries.

They are not thought to be life-threatening, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Police remain at the scene as investigations continue.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision can contact police via 101 or Live Chat quoting log number 183 of 19 December.