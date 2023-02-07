Bond girl Eva Green labelled producer of failed sci-fi film 'pure vomit' and a 'devious sociopath' amid court battle

7 February 2023, 10:01

Exchanges between Green&squot;s agent and the film&squot;s writer saw the actress describe Mr Seal as "the devil".
Exchanges between Green's agent and the film's writer saw the actress describe Mr Seal as "the devil". Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The producer of a failed sci-fi project has been labelled "pure vomit" and a "devious sociopath" by actress Eva Green, as her court case against the film's production company continues at the the High Court.

The French actress, who was slated to play the leading role in the sci-fi film Patriot, is suing production company White Lantern Film following the collapse of the production.

The project was abandoned in October 2019, however, the actress claims she's still entitled to her $1million (£810,000) fee.

Appearing in the High Court, Max Mallin KC, representing White Lantern Film, said that in exchanges between Green's agent and the film's writer, the actress described Mr Seal as "the devil".

Meanwhile, production manager Terry Bird was described as a "f****** moron", with the duo labelled "total arseholes" by Green.

In another message, Ms Green, 42, dramatically claimed her "soul will die" if she was required to make the film with Mr Seal.

Seal said that he had been involved in the production of 40 films and television series, highlighting Green&squot;s "diva-like" demands.
Seal said that he had been involved in the production of 40 films and television series, highlighting Green's "diva-like" demands. Picture: LBC / Alamy

However, Jake Seal, owner of Black Hangar Studios in Hampshire and the film's producer, claims his contact with Green was extremely limited.

The pair initially met at Soho's Union Club, a private members' club in London in September 2019, weeks before the film was canned.

In a written statement submitted on the seventh day of the court case, Mr Seal said: "I wasn't to know that she hated me and had all this vitriol towards me.

"I only met Ms Green face-to-face on one occasion at a meeting attended by her, the former directors and Mr Harry Boyd... Other than that meeting, I only ever communicated with her via email."

Read more: Downton Abbey venue forced to cancel weddings due to worker shortages after Brexit

Read more: Salman Rushdie shares photo after revealing he feels 'lucky and grateful' in first interview since New York stabbing

Exchanges between Green&squot;s agent and the film&squot;s writer saw the actress describe Mr Seal as "the devil".
Exchanges between Green's agent and the film's writer saw the actress describe Mr Seal as "the devil". Picture: LBC / Alamy

The court heard how Seal wanted his wife Jodie, a former beauty queen and Miss Australia 1996, to be employed as prop master on the film despite no relevant experience.

Green is best known for her starring opposite Daniel Craig in 007 flick Casino Royale, subsequently starring in films including Sin City and 300.

The production company and backer SMC Speciality Finance are bringing a counterclaim against the Bond girl, alleging she undermined the independent film's production.

Continuing his written statement, Mr Seal added that the Bond girl "was consistently pushing for expensive, and often unnecessary, staff members which the budget for the film could not afford".

He added: "The demands made by Ms Green were all at much higher rates than the budget could sustain, often double what could be sustained, and were not necessary nor rates that I thought White Lantern or Black Hangar were required to accept."

The case continues

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Passenger waiting for train

France hit by more strikes as part of protest against raising pension age

Crashed Boeing 737

Pilots survive after converted airliner crashes on firefighting mission

Exclusive
Search expert Peter Faulding was speaking to LBC's reporter

Search and rescue expert 'baffled' by Nicola Bulley's disappearance says 'it's like she's been taken by aliens'

Pakistan Wikipedia Blocked

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif orders lifting of country’s ban on Wikipedia

Turkey Earthquake rescuers in action

Earthquake death toll passes 5,000 as rescue efforts go on in Turkey and Syria

BP's soaring profits have led to calls for energy firms to pay more tax as households struggle to pay bills.

Energy giant BP sees profits double to record £23 billion

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un orders North Korean military to expand combat exercises

Mr Salmond took aim at Ms Sturgeon over her trans stance

'Some daft imported ideology': Alex Salmond accuses Sturgeon of damaging Scottish independence push with trans row

Lottery screen

Player scoops £620m jackpot in US Powerball lottery

A diver helping police with their search says he is "baffled" by Nicola Bulley's disappearance

Specialist diver 'baffled' by Nicola Bulley's disappearance and says he will soon be confident 'she is not there at all'

Tributes to Lettie and her family were made after the family was found dead

'Perfect in every way': Tributes paid to Lettie, 7, found dead with Epsom College headteacher mother and accountant dad

Exclusive
Ms Braverman wants peers to oppose "Charlotte's law"

Suella Braverman marshals Tory peers against 'Charlotte's Law' after LBC reporter's arrest covering eco-protest

People and emergency teams search for people in the rubble in a destroyed building in Gaziantep

Death toll from earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rises to more than 4,000

Emergency cold measures have been activated by mayor of London Sadiq Khan, with temperatures set to plummet to as low as -6C in the south and east of England.

Sadiq Khan activates emergency severe weather protocol for capital over plunging temperatures

Search and rescue teams from nations including the UK raced to Syria and Turkey to assist the search for survivors of the devastating earthquake, amid fears that the death toll from the disaster could hit 10,000.

British rescuers join race to save trapped survivors of Turkey earthquake amid fears death toll could top 10,000

Antonio Guterres

United Nations chief fears world is heading toward a wider war

Latest News

See more Latest News

A two-day walkout by postal workers has been called off following a legal challenge by Royal Mail.

Two-day walkout by postal workers planned for later this month called off following legal challenge from Royal Mail
Alaska Polar Bear Fatal Attack

Polar bear that killed mother and baby son in Alaska was in poor health

School shooting

Boy, six, who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another and whipped pupils

Earthquake rubble

More than 3,400 dead after powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

The partner of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has said she "has to be found safe and well" because he "can't put those girls to bed again with no answers", as police release new images of her on the day of her disappearance.

Nicola Bulley's partner says he needs answers for her daughters as police release new CCTV stills
Chasing Horse Arrest-Nevada

Dances With Wolves actor charged with sex abuse and trafficking

Kentucky Bourbon-Tourism

Bourbon tourism booming as visitors flock to Kentucky distilleries

Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes (R) say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’

Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’
Pakistan Obit Pervez Musharraf

Plane carrying Musharraf’s body brings him back from exile for Pakistan burial

APTOPIX Turkey Earthquake

Survivors scream as rescuers battle to free them from earthquake debris

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller
Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son
Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR
Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Andy Coulson argues that Liz Truss comeback could backfire on the Tories

It's trust NOT Truss the Tories need more of

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
Desperately Seeking Wisdom offers insights into life's lessons

Craig Oliver: If there was one piece of wisdom you could pass on, what would you say?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit