Bond girl Eva Green labelled producer of failed sci-fi film 'pure vomit' and a 'devious sociopath' amid court battle

Exchanges between Green's agent and the film's writer saw the actress describe Mr Seal as "the devil". Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The producer of a failed sci-fi project has been labelled "pure vomit" and a "devious sociopath" by actress Eva Green, as her court case against the film's production company continues at the the High Court.

The French actress, who was slated to play the leading role in the sci-fi film Patriot, is suing production company White Lantern Film following the collapse of the production.

The project was abandoned in October 2019, however, the actress claims she's still entitled to her $1million (£810,000) fee.

Appearing in the High Court, Max Mallin KC, representing White Lantern Film, said that in exchanges between Green's agent and the film's writer, the actress described Mr Seal as "the devil".

Meanwhile, production manager Terry Bird was described as a "f****** moron", with the duo labelled "total arseholes" by Green.

In another message, Ms Green, 42, dramatically claimed her "soul will die" if she was required to make the film with Mr Seal.

Seal said that he had been involved in the production of 40 films and television series, highlighting Green's "diva-like" demands. Picture: LBC / Alamy

However, Jake Seal, owner of Black Hangar Studios in Hampshire and the film's producer, claims his contact with Green was extremely limited.

The pair initially met at Soho's Union Club, a private members' club in London in September 2019, weeks before the film was canned.

In a written statement submitted on the seventh day of the court case, Mr Seal said: "I wasn't to know that she hated me and had all this vitriol towards me.

"I only met Ms Green face-to-face on one occasion at a meeting attended by her, the former directors and Mr Harry Boyd... Other than that meeting, I only ever communicated with her via email."

The court heard how Seal wanted his wife Jodie, a former beauty queen and Miss Australia 1996, to be employed as prop master on the film despite no relevant experience.

Green is best known for her starring opposite Daniel Craig in 007 flick Casino Royale, subsequently starring in films including Sin City and 300.

The production company and backer SMC Speciality Finance are bringing a counterclaim against the Bond girl, alleging she undermined the independent film's production.

Continuing his written statement, Mr Seal added that the Bond girl "was consistently pushing for expensive, and often unnecessary, staff members which the budget for the film could not afford".

He added: "The demands made by Ms Green were all at much higher rates than the budget could sustain, often double what could be sustained, and were not necessary nor rates that I thought White Lantern or Black Hangar were required to accept."

The case continues