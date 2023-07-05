Boris Becker 'hid horses in his bedroom' to hide them from debt collectors, wife claims

Boris Becker is accused of hiding his horses in the bedroom
Boris Becker is accused of hiding his horses in the bedroom. Picture: Getty

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker hid his horses in his bedroom to hide them from debt collectors, his estranged wife has claimed.

The disgraced tennis ace, 55, was jailed in April 2022 for hiding £2.5million of assets after being declared bankrupt, and served nearly eight months in prison.

His wife Lilly Becker, 47, said he hid the horses in his Mallorca mansion when the debt collectors turned up in 2017, at around the same time he claimed to be bankrupt.

Lilly said: "The guy tries to go into the master bedroom but Boris had hid the horses.You have to pay taxes on them and he hadn’t.

"You see the funny side of the story because you walk into the bedroom and there’s a horse, she told an upcoming ITVX documentary. "I’m sorry, that’s funny."

Read more: Boris Becker set to be deported to Germany next week after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million in fraud case

Read more: Boris Becker is a 'devil' who 'has abandoned his son', estranged wife claims after shamed tennis star's prison release

Boris Becker with one of his horses in 2017
Boris Becker with one of his horses in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Becker was deported back to Germany late last year. He and Lilly, his second wife, separated in 2018 after nine years of marriage but are not believed to be formally divorced.

Becker said: “There’s just something about this guy. He is sweet, kind, funny.

"But he’s also arrogant and he’s a liar. All the women and the girls and the gossip, I was insecure. There was no guide, I wasn’t prepared but he’s done this all his life."

Lilly said one day he said he wanted to marry then told her: “We’re not going to work out.”

She earlier described her husband as "a devil" who could be "extremely hurtful with words".

Boris Becker won Wimbledon three times
Boris Becker won Wimbledon three times. Picture: Getty

Becker, who lived in the UK from 2012, told his trial that his £38m career earnings had been swallowed up by an expensive divorce, child maintenance payments and “expensive lifestyle commitments”.

After he was declared bankrupt over an unpaid £3m loan in 2017, Southwark Crown Court heard he should have declared all assets to independent trustees who would distribute them to creditors.

However, Becker had almost £1m in a business account used as a “piggy bank” for personal expenses. Jurors heard that the pundit and coach quickly transferred around £350,000 to nine recipients.

Becker also failed to declare his share in a £1m property in his German hometown of Leimen, hid an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan - worth £1.1m with interest - and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech company, which were valued at £66,000.

Becker served less than eight months of a two and a half year sentence
Becker served less than eight months of a two and a half year sentence. Picture: Getty

Becker was found guilty of four charges, including including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, under the Insolvency Act 1986.

In the documentary, he denies the claim he did not pay taxes on the horses and that he hid them in the bedroom.

