Boris Becker set to be deported to Germany next week after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million in fraud case

5 December 2022, 16:43

Boris Becker set to be deported to Germany next week after serving less than eight months of his two-and-a-half-year sentence.
Boris Becker set to be deported to Germany next week after serving less than eight months of his two-and-a-half-year sentence. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Boris Becker is set to be deported to his native Germany next week after serving less than eight months of his two-and-a-half-year sentence.

The former Wimbledon champion was jailed in April for hiding £2.5million of assets after being declared bankrupt.

Becker is being held in Huntercombe Prison in Oxfordshire, where foreign nationals are kept before being deported.

The 54-year-old is expected to return to Germany next week and will not have to serve the remainder of his sentence, the Mirror reported.

He was accepted for a fast-track scheme that returns criminals to their home countries before their release date. The scheme is intended to save money and alleviate pressure on British jails.

Boris Becker arriving at court for sentencing in April this year
Boris Becker arriving at court for sentencing in April this year. Picture: Getty

The scheme allows "any foreign national serving a fixed sentence who is liable for removal from the UK to be removed from prison and deported up to 12 months before the earliest release point of their sentence."

Up to 135 days are slashed from sentences if offenders agree to go.

Boris Becker winning his first Wimbledon title in 1985
Boris Becker winning his first Wimbledon title in 1985. Picture: Getty

Becker has lived in the UK since 2012 but will be deported as he is not a British citizen.

It is understood he will have to wait until his sentence has expired before he's eligible to apply to return to the UK as a visitor.

Last month, Becker’s former spokesman said: “We are pleased for Boris that he may qualify for an early release and be able to travel to Germany, albeit England has been his home for many, many years. I’m sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas.”

Becker told his trial that his £38m career earnings had been swallowed up by an expensive divorce, child maintenance payments and “expensive lifestyle commitments”.

After was declared bankrupt over an unpaid £3m loan in 2017, Southwark Crown Court heard he should have declared all assets to independent trustees who would distribute them to creditors.

However, the tennis legend had almost £1m in a business account used as a “piggy bank” for personal expenses.

Jurors heard that the pundit and coach quickly transferred around £350,000 to nine recipients.

Becker also failed to declare his share in a £1m property in his German hometown of Leimen, hid an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan - worth £1.1m with interest - and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech company, which were valued at £66,000.

Becker was found guilty of four charges, including including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, under the Insolvency Act 1986.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity.”

Ukraine is suspected to be behind the attacks

Russian nuke bombers 'damaged in suspected Ukrainian drone strike on airbase'

A Ukrainian serviceman flies a drone during an operation against Russian positions at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region

Unexplained blasts reported at two Russian military bases

James Grimes had just '30 seconds' left when he was rescued after falling off a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico

Cruise ship passenger reveals how he survived 20 hours overboard fighting off jellyfish and eating bamboo
Rescue workers search the Jukskei River in Johannesburg

Search for missing Johannesburg worshippers as flood death toll reaches 14

The sought after energy saving homeware products are being listed on eBay for hundreds more than their list price

Cash saving gadgets like heated airers and air fryers selling for £1,000 online as families face cost-of-living Christmas
Sudanese demonstrators attend a rally in Khartoum to demand the return to civilian rule a year after a military coup

Sudanese generals and pro-democracy group sign framework deal

Belgium Attacks Trial

10 go on trial over 2016 Brussels suicide attacks

Raheem Sterling flew back from Qatar following the break in

Raiders steal £300k of watches from England star Raheem Sterling's home as 'no threat of violence' police say
A TV report of a North Korea military exercise in October

North Korea fires artillery near border in warning to South Korea

Sir Keir Starmer wants to abolish the Lords

Labour to scrap 'indefensible' House of Lords in first term under new plans to shake up constitution

