Boris Johnson 'pushed for lover to get City Hall job during abuse of power relationship'

10 July 2022, 07:15

Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor.
Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson allegedly pushed for a job for a young woman who claims he abused his power to have a sexual relationship with her.

The ousted prime minister allegedly advocated for a role for the woman in 2008, just weeks after they met, while he was serving as Mayor of London.

The Sunday Times said the unnamed woman was interviewed for a City Hall job when Mr Johnson was married.

The appointment is said to have been blocked because his colleague, Kit Malthouse, now a minister in the outgoing PM's caretaker Cabinet, said the pair appeared to have an inappropriately close relationship.

The newspaper reported that the woman was upset by what happened, confronting Mr Johnson about it several years later.

She recorded her conversation with the then Foreign Secretary, telling him she was “really shaken and upset” about what had happened and that she regretted their relationship had become sexual.

She continued saying his behaviour was an example of how “anyone who steps into this building is fair game” and were there to be “leered at” by powerful men.

In the recording Mr Johnson acknowledged that he “suggested” her for the job and was “disappointed” she was not successful, it was claimed.

The newspaper said she confronted Mr Johnson during the #MeToo movement in 2017, when he admitted pushing her forward for the post.

He is said to have repeatedly apologised, telling the woman: "I'm very, very sorry, your unhappiness about this."

But he denied any wrongdoing, according to the newspaper, saying: "I don't believe that I was malicious and I don't believe that I would have been aggressive or anything like that. I think that would be not fair."

Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dems' deputy leader, called for an investigation into the allegations.

She said: "The woman's account is deeply distressing to read and it's clear this must be investigated immediately, either by a parliamentary body or City Hall authorities.

The new City Hall offices in London.
The new City Hall offices in London. Picture: Alamy

"British politics has been repeatedly dragged through the mud in recent weeks.

"It is utterly depressing that not only has another politician in high office been accused of abusing their power, but that it is now the sitting Prime Minister who faces serious questions."

Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: "These awful allegations add to the lies, the law breaking and the security breaches - this man is not fit for office and should go now."

A Downing Street spokesman said: "This not about his time as PM and no public interest as I see it. And we don't talk about his private life."

