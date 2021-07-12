What time is Boris Johnson's Covid press briefing today? And what will he say?

12 July 2021, 06:57 | Updated: 12 July 2021, 07:16

The Prime Minister will be speaking from the Downing Street briefing room
The Prime Minister will be speaking from the Downing Street briefing room. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson is set to lead a Downing Street Covid later today where he will announce whether July 19 'freedom day' will go ahead as planned.

The Prime Minister will lead the government’s latest Covid-19 briefing on Monday, July 12 from within Downing Street's press room.

The next stage of lifting measures is seen as a further step towards normality and moving out of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson hs said 'caution is absolutely vital' as he prepares to announce whether England's remaining coronavirus restrictions will be eased.

Read more: Boris Johnson to address nation on whether July 19 unlocking can proceed

The PM has said England is "tantalisingly close" to lifting all remaining coronavirus restrictions which will see the country move to Step 4 of the plan to lift measures, including ending the legal requirement to wear masks.

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid press conference?

Previously, the Prime Minister has held his Covid briefings at 5pm from the Downing Street press briefing room.

While Mr Johnson hosts the Monday afternoon press conference his Health Secretary Sajid Javid will announce the plans in Parliament.

Read more: People 'expected to wear masks' indoors in England after 19 July - minister

What will Boris Johnson say in his press briefing today?

Downing Street said the unlocking would be based on four tests - the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence that the vaccine is causing a reduction in hospital admissions and deaths, that infection rates do not risk a surge in admissions, and that no new variants of concern throw progress off track.

But, it is likely people in England will still be "expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces" even as the legal requirement to do so is lifted, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi revealed on Sunday.

The comments indicate an apparent U-turn inside the government, after Boris Johnson announced last Monday that it would be personal choice to wear a face covering.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gareth Southgate was just a few spot-kicks away from lifting the Euros trophy

'You did us so proud': Nation reacts to England's crushing Euro 2020 final loss to Italy
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot

FA 'appalled' as England stars suffer racist online abuse after Italy loss
Boris Johnson will address the nation tomorrow

Boris Johnson to address nation on whether July 19 unlocking can proceed
England lost to Italy after a penalty shoot-out

Heartbreak for England as Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties
George, William and Kate stand for the national anthem

Prince George celebrates as England take 1-0 lead against Italy
A small group appeared to break through a security perimeter at the stadium

Group of England fans breaks through barriers at Wembley stadium

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted
The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says
Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'
David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London