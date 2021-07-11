People 'expected to wear masks' indoors in England after 19 July - minister

11 July 2021, 10:37

People in England will be "expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces", Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.
People in England will be "expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces", Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

People in England will be "expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces" even as the legal requirement to do so is lifted on 19 July, Nadhim Zahawi has revealed.

Speaking ahead of Monday's final decision on whether the 19 July lockdown easing will go ahead, the vaccines minister said: "It's important that we remain cautious and careful and the guidelines that we will set out tomorrow will demonstrate that".

This will include "guidelines that people are expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces and of course to remain vigilant with hands and face," he told Sky News.

"Just remember if we all act responsibly, as we did with the vaccination program... we can come together and deal with this pandemic in a way that is responsible through thinking about our own actions and how they impact other people, including of course people who may be immunocompromised."

Watch: 'How irresponsible': Iain Dale takes on Tory MP who'll stop wearing a face mask

Read more: NHS waiting list could rise to 13 million, Sajid Javid warns

The comments indicate an apparent U-turn inside the government, after Boris Johnson announced last Monday that it would be personal choice to wear a face covering.

Addressing the nation from Downing Street, the PM said the government planned to lift "the legal obligation to wear a face covering, although guidance will suggest where you might choose to do so, especially when cases are rising and where you come into contact with people you don't normally meet in enclosed spaces, such as of course, crowded public transport."

"I think that what what we are trying to do is move from universal government diktat to relying on people's personal responsibility," he added.

The plans were heavily criticised by the Opposition and groups representing those most vulnerable to Covid, some of whom cannot take the vaccine.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the plans to drop the requirement to wear masks was "reckless", while Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was in discussions on whether they would remain compulsory on public transport in the capital.

Read more: Wearing face masks set to become voluntary after step four, Boris Johnson confirms

Read more: Double-jabbed NHS staff could be exempt from Covid-19 app self-isolation

However, Mr Johnson's announcement was welcomed by Tory backbench MPs, some of whom said they had no plans to wear a mask on public transport.

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale, Tory MP Miriam Cates said: "I completely agree with the Prime Minister, this has to be about personal attitude to risk. If people want to continue wearing face masks, and I think they will, on public transport, then that is their decision."

Asked whether she would be wearing a mask on public transport Ms Cates responded: "No I won't be... I think freedom is very important, showing our faces is part of being human."

Read more: England coronavirus R number rises to between 1.2 and 1.5

Read more: When will nightclubs reopen in the UK and what safety measures will be in place?

The guidance set by Mr Johnson's government on face masks only applies to England. Wales announced on Sunday that face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport even as restrictions are eased.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Face masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales
England fans are being encouraged to go for drop-in Covid jabs if they haven't already been vaccinated

England fans can get a last-minute jab at Wembley drop-in, says NHS's top doctor
Boris Johnson is roaring England to glory tomorrow

Boris Johnson hails England's 'band of brothers' ahead of Euro 2020 final
Gareth Southgate's England side take on Italy tomorrow

'We're in a final and we're here to win': Southgate's message to Italy
The Queen sent a message of support to Gareth Southgate and England

The Queen sends message of support ahead of England's bid for Euro 2020 glory
Kate and William watched the Wimbledon women's final today

Kate and William watch Ashleigh Barty win first Wimbledon title

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'
Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case
Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder

'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London