Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer in PMQs: Watch live from midday

1 July 2020, 09:59 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 11:53

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions - with the Leicester lockdown top of the news agenda.

The East Midlands city became the first area to go into a local lockdown after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. But that lockdown came 11 days after the alarm was first raised. Keir Starmer is sure to ask about that.

Also sure to come up during the PMQs session are the warning of a second wave of coronavirus, air bridges, busy beaches and more.

Watch the full session live right here.

