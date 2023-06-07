First picture of 'gentle' boy, 14, who died ‘after being put in chokehold’ at Lewis Capaldi's old school in Scotland

The first picture of the boy has been released. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

The first picture has been released of a teenager who died at a school in Scotland after being ‘put in a chokehold’ by another pupil before he died, according to his devastated family.

The boy, named locally as Hamdan Aslam, died after a ‘fight,’ his cousin posted on Facebook.

Sana Khaliq posted: "With a heavy heart our cousin Hamdan from Harthill passed away today. His life was lost during break time today at St Kentigerns Academy.

"Poor boy suffered a horrible death whilst many stood around and watched. Apparently, it happened over a game... I'm sorry but wherever this has came from needs checked as an incident occurred with him yesterday around a fight... which we believe has continued to today resulting in the loss of life.

"May Allah swt bless him with a place in the highest heaven... and bring the truth to light... ameen. Please remember the family in prayers during this difficult time."

St Kentigan's Academy head teacher makes statement on pupil's death

His relative Zain Mohammed posted on Facebook: “A boy who’s been bullying him put him in a chokehold and wouldn’t let go. Unfortunately, he passed away this afternoon. I am absolutely devastated.

"The worst thing about it is being passed off as a game they were playing called 'tap out'.

"This wasn’t the case. He was being singled out, and bullied for being different... Nobody intervened, they just watched the poor boy die."

Emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, yesterday afternoon.

The school said there was an "isolated incident" within the grounds.

The pupil was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Police Scotland said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday June 6 2023 officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area.

“He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

"His family have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death."

Writing on the school website, headteacher Andrew Sharkey said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support.

"We have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for students and staff affected by this tragic news.

"We would like to respect the family's privacy at this incredibly painful time.

"We are assisting the relevant authorities with their investigation to establish the facts and we will not be making any further comment at this time."

An initial statement posted on the school's website, in conjunction with West Lothian Council, said: "We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy earlier today (Tuesday) following an isolated incident within the school grounds.