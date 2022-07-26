Brit tourist, 21, dies after being struck by helicopter blades on family holiday in Greece

26 July 2022, 06:09 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 06:14

The family were due to fly back to Britain from Athens International Airport (pictured).
The family were due to fly back to Britain from Athens International Airport (pictured). Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

A British tourist has tragically died after being struck by helicopter blades whilst on holiday with his family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 21-year-old, who has not been named, was killed in the horror helicopter accident in Spata, near Athens.

According to reports the British man's parents had hired the helicopter during their family trip, with at least one of his siblings also onboard.

Greek media reported that four people had been in the first helicopter and they had been returning from Mykonos and planned to travel to Athens International Airport, where they would return to the UK.

The victim reportedly walked behind the Bell 407 helicopter while its engines were still engaged and was struck by the aircraft's propeller.

His sibling and their pilot were left watching horrified as he was killed instantly, around 6:20pm local time.

Read more: Clash of the Tories: Sunak and Truss spar over tax and Boris in brutal debate

Read more: Boris 'doesn't want to resign' and 'wishes he could carry on' as PM, says Tory peer

Emergency services rushed to the private helipad but found the man dead, Proto Thema reported.

The pilot reportedly diverted the man's parents to another airfield in Spata, to spare them the horror of seeing their son's body.

A police source told The Sun: "We are talking about a tragedy - an unprecedented tragedy that never should have happened.

"The cause is being investigated but it remains unclear why this happened or was allowed to happen when rotor blades pose such an obvious danger."

An investigation is understood to be ongoing into how the man was allowed to get off the aircraft while the rotor blades were still in motion.

LBC has approached the Foreign Office for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Network Rail has released a map which shows which train lines will be affected on Wednesday.

New map reveals full extent of rail misery as union workers prepare to strike tomorrow

Grand Parc Miribel Jonage

Man, 46, shot dead by elderly nudist ‘had been causing trouble on beach all morning’

The brutal debate saw Mr Sunak hit out at Ms Truss over tax plans

Clash of the Tories: Sunak and Truss spar over tax and Boris in brutal debate

Liz Truss has announced a series of measures aimed at preventing trade unions from causing disruption

Truss pledges to stop 'militant action' from trade unions 'paralysing' the economy

Boris does not want to step down as PM, a Tory peer has said.

Boris 'doesn't want to resign' and 'wishes he could carry on' as PM, says Tory peer

England facing August drought with hosepipe bans

England facing August drought with hosepipe bans as more 'very hot weather' expected

Goodfellas film star Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies aged 83

Former first minister of Northern Ireland David Trimble dies aged 77

Former first minister of Northern Ireland David Trimble dies aged 77

A large cannabis factory has been found in a former police station in Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs

Cannabis factory found in former east London police station

Police declare major incident after the human remains of four people were discovered by demolition workers

Major incident declared after builders discover human remains inside scorched building

asda

Mother found guilty of shaking daughter to death hours after social worker visited

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 32-year-old was fatally injured in a collision with a car in Manilla Street (pictured) in Docklands, east London, at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

Man killed in e-scooter collision in east London

Tributes have been paid to Aran Chada after he died leaping into Lake Garda to save his teenage son

Tributes pour in for hero dad who died after jumping into Lake Garda to save teenage son

Terrifying moment massive 16ft great white shark smashes open diver cage

Terrifying moment 16ft great white shark smashes through divers protection cage

Dover

France blames Brexit for Channel chaos and says UK should join the Schengen zone

Cricket Scotland have been put in "special measures" after 448 examples of institutional racism were uncovered

Cricket Scotland in special measures after 448 incidents of 'institutional racism'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden

Biden says he is ‘feeling better every day’ after Covid case

Canada Pope

Pope apologises for ‘catastrophic’ school abuses in Canada

Mickey Mantle Card

Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auction

ATLANTIC SALMON, leaping, Scotland, UK.

US could demand action on dams to save last Atlantic salmon

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial set to begin in Texas
Russia Opposition

Russian opposition figure Leonid Gozman released by police in Moscow
Germany Russia Gas

Gazprom to cut natural gas flows through major pipeline to 20% of capacity
Los Angeles Park Shooting

Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

France Mideast Palestinians

Emmanuel Macron heads to Africa for three-nation trip

Egypt Russia

Lavrov says Russian goal is to oust Ukraine’s president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit
Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London