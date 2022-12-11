Britain battered by snow and ice as forecasters warn cold snap could last for days

11 December 2022, 08:21

Britain has been plunged into a cold snap
Britain has been plunged into a cold snap. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Snow and ice swept across the UK as Britain faces days of tough weather.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parts of Scotland, south-western England, the Midlands, north-western England and Wales were thrown into travel chaos.

More snow was forecast for Sunday with experts warning the cold snap could last through the week.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for many parts of Scotland, sections of Wales and south west England until midday Sunday.

Another one for northern Scotland and most of London and parts of the South East will kick in from 6pm until 9am on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Wilson said: "It's looking to stay quite chilly through next week with frost overnight and some cold temperatures in the day as well.

"Today's been a bit more snow than we were originally thinking.

"Through Sunday morning, most wintry showers are going to be focused on northern parts of the UK - so Scotland - and the south west of England," she said.

"Through Sunday and into Monday, there's a chance the south east of England could see a little bit more in the way of snow although there's a little bit of uncertainty there.

"There could also possibly be the odd flurry in the south Midlands - the Bristol/Bath area - but anything settling will likely be above 200-300 metres."

She added: "We're expecting it to last at least through next week.

"There's a chance that temperatures could fluctuate a little bit but we're not expecting them to become much milder than we've seen recently with overnight frost expected until at least next Friday, even into the weekend."

Saturday brought travel disruption throughout the country.

Most seriously, Manchester Airport had to shut both runways in the morning after heavy snowfall but reopened by midday.

The North West saw several accidents across its motorways.

A level three cold weather alert is in place until Friday.

The UK Health Security Agency, which made the alert, advised people to look out for friends and family who might be vulnerable in the cold weather and advised households keep an indoor temperature of at least 18C.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: "Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.

"In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

No more survivors expected in Jersey explosion after three die in blast

Japan Moon mission

Japanese company’s lander rockets towards Moon with UAE rover

Mauna Loa

Scientists lower alert over Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano

Dorothy Pitman Hughes

Pioneering black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

A man wearing a mask talks on his phone near a sign for a fever clinic in Beijing

China expands hospital facilities and ICUs amid Covid surge

Sunak and Macron meet at last month's COP27 meeting

Valentine's Day Brexit deal back on the table as Rishi Sunak seeks new opt-outs on Northern Ireland

Mum-of-two Jo-Anne is suffering from cancer

Tom Hardy grants hospice patient's dying wish with video-call

Dina Boluarte

Peru’s new president asks cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge

Soccer Obit Wahl

US football writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Norway Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Kane appeared dejected after missing the penalty

Heartbreak for England as France defeat Three Lions in dramatic quarter final after Kane misses late penalty

Ofgem said it is "extremely concerned" about the incident

Energy regulator Ofgem "extremely concerned" as almost 200 people left without gas for a week

A protest in Manila

Philippines protesters voice fury over alleged injustices under Marcos

Dresden hostage event

Suspect dead after killing mother and taking hostages in Germany

1

Ngozi Fulani's abuse charity forced to stop work over safety concerns following Palace racism row

Police vehicles parked around a cordoned off area at the Altmarktgalerie after a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany ((Jorg Schurig/dpa via AP)

Suspect dead as hostage situation ends in German city of Dresden

Latest News

See more Latest News

England fans are set to down 100m pints this weekend

England vs France: Three Lions brace for World Cup crunch match as fans set to sink nearly 100m pints this weekend
Ruth Madoc has died aged 79

Hi-de-Hi! star Ruth Madoc dies aged 79 while recovering in hospital from a fall

Mr Wahl died during the Netherlands v Argentina game

Sports journalist kicked out of stadium over rainbow shirt who died covering World Cup 'was killed' claims brother
Bangladesh Opposition Rally

Tens of thousands in Bangladesh capital to demand departure of PM Hasina

Russia Ukraine War

City of Bakhmut ‘destroyed’ as Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine

The blast happened in Pier Road

Three dead after explosion at "highly unsafe" block of flats in Jersey

Britain has been battered by snow

Britain hit by snow and coldest night of the year as 'Troll of Trondheim' rolls in

Michelle Mone is being investigated in the House of Lords over a potential breach of its code of conduct

Firm linked to Michelle Mone 'bought private jet after she lobbied for multi-million PPE deal'
The brothers are said to be unlikely to patch things up

'Relationships are built on trust': Prince William 'unlikely to repair relationship with Harry' after Netflix series
Hong Kong Pro-democracy Publisher

Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit