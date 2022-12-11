Britain battered by snow and ice as forecasters warn cold snap could last for days

Britain has been plunged into a cold snap. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Snow and ice swept across the UK as Britain faces days of tough weather.

Parts of Scotland, south-western England, the Midlands, north-western England and Wales were thrown into travel chaos.

More snow was forecast for Sunday with experts warning the cold snap could last through the week.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for many parts of Scotland, sections of Wales and south west England until midday Sunday.

Another one for northern Scotland and most of London and parts of the South East will kick in from 6pm until 9am on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Wilson said: "It's looking to stay quite chilly through next week with frost overnight and some cold temperatures in the day as well.

"Today's been a bit more snow than we were originally thinking.

"Through Sunday morning, most wintry showers are going to be focused on northern parts of the UK - so Scotland - and the south west of England," she said.

"Through Sunday and into Monday, there's a chance the south east of England could see a little bit more in the way of snow although there's a little bit of uncertainty there.

"There could also possibly be the odd flurry in the south Midlands - the Bristol/Bath area - but anything settling will likely be above 200-300 metres."

She added: "We're expecting it to last at least through next week.

"There's a chance that temperatures could fluctuate a little bit but we're not expecting them to become much milder than we've seen recently with overnight frost expected until at least next Friday, even into the weekend."

Saturday brought travel disruption throughout the country.

Most seriously, Manchester Airport had to shut both runways in the morning after heavy snowfall but reopened by midday.

The North West saw several accidents across its motorways.

A level three cold weather alert is in place until Friday.

The UK Health Security Agency, which made the alert, advised people to look out for friends and family who might be vulnerable in the cold weather and advised households keep an indoor temperature of at least 18C.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: "Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.

"In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer."