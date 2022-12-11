Several people fighting for their lives after falling through ice on lake in West Midlands

11 December 2022, 17:28 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 19:09

Numerous people are in critical condition, police said
Numerous people are in critical condition, police said. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Several people are fighting for their lives after falling through ice on a frozen lake, with a search and rescue operation ongoing.

Dozens of emergency services workers and vehicles including boats, fire engines and drones remain at the scene as a search and rescue operation continues.

West Midlands Fire Service said people are thought to have been playing on the ice before falling in.

Several are now fighting for their lives in hospital, police said.

West Midlands Police wrote shortly before 4.30pm: "We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, Kingshurst, Solihull.

"A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital.

"They are believed to be in a critical condition."

A West Midlands police car is pictured at a prior crime scene
A West Midlands police car is pictured at a prior crime scene. Picture: Alamy

Sub-zero temperatures are expected in the area this evening after 0C was recorded during the day.

Police in Cumbria said they are also dealing with an "incident" at Siddick Pond, Workington, BBC News reported.

Babbs Mill park is a popular tourist spot outside Solihull
Babbs Mill park is a popular tourist spot outside Solihull. Picture: Alamy

It's not known what caused the incidents, nor the exact conditions of the people involved.

The Met Office that thin ice atop rivers and ponds can be a hazard to life.

A spokesperson said: "With temperatures set to struggle to get much above freezing over the coming days across much of the country, stretches of water such as rivers and ponds are at risk of freezing.

"While frozen rivers and ponds can be fascinating, they can be dangerous and a hazard to life."

