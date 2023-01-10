'I wish I'd never won': Britain's youngest EuroMillions winner reveals why she regrets £1 million win at 17

Jane Park appeared on talk show Dr Phil. Picture: Dr Phil

By Emma Soteriou

Britain's youngest EuroMillions winner has opened up about why she regrets her win 10 years on.

Jane Park, from Edinburgh, took home £1 million in 2013 when she was 17 years old.

As a result of the win, she faced mass scrutiny in the media and even experienced being stalked.

In an episode of popular US TV show Dr Phil – titled 'The Curse of the Lottery’ - the 27-year-old discussed her experience with experts who looked at the odds of lotteries and the reasons behind why people enter the game.

She called for the minimum age for playing the lottery to be raised, arguing that it “ruined her”.

"I splashed out a bit because I never knew the value of a million pounds, I'd never seen that kind of money,” Ms Park said.

"I never knew anyone with that kind of money, so I kind of splashed out on stuff that I've always wanted."

Asked about the downside to her big win, which also included receiving death threats, she added: "I wish I'd never won it, I wouldn't wish it on anyone."

Describing herself as a “young naïve 17-year-old”, Ms Park also revealed that she had cosmetic surgery following her big win, including a boob job and Brazilian bum lift, which she never would have if she had not have won the money.

“I had a procedure done in a different country and when I flew back I ended up with sepsis, which is like a blood poisoning,” she said.

She said she was in hospital for a month recovering from the disease.

Ms Park went on to say: “I don't regret and of the money I've spent, my only regret would be going so public.”

Since her win, the teen millionaire has been raising awareness for the age limit and even contacted Camelot to tell them she thought they should raise the age.

The limit has since been raised to 18.

Addressing the concept of ‘the curse of the lottery', Ms Park said: “It's a very dark fairy tale that I think no one actually warns you about.”