British mother-of-two dies during £2,750 weight loss operation in Turkey

12 November 2024, 08:27

Janet Lynne Savage, 54, died after travelling to Turkey for a weight loss operation
Janet Lynne Savage, 54, died after travelling to Turkey for a weight loss operation. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A British mother who flew to Turkey for a weight loss operation bled to death after the surgery went wrong, an inquest heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Janet Lynne Savage, 54, from Bangor, died after suffering damage to one of her main arteries during the procedure.

Despite the efforts of medics at the hospital in Antalya she died in intensive care on August 6 last year.

Mrs Savage contacted a health travel firm called Regenesis Health Travel at the start of July last year, and within 24 hours had signed up for surgery a month later in Turkey, the inquest heard.

She said she wanted to lose three stone.

Alison Ergun, a client service office at Regenesis, said in a statement for the inquest: "There was a complication and she had stopped breathing in the first few minutes of surgery."

‘I had no idea my suitcases were full of £15 million worth of cocaine’, claims Brit beautician facing 60 years behind bars

Petition calling for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over abuse 'failures' reaches over 9,000 signatures

Surgical notes taken at the clinic in Turkey said she had a 3-4mm ‘defect’ in her aorta when the operation began, leading to heavy bleeding. This was repaired by the surgical team who cancelled the gastric sleeve procedure.

Medical staff failed to find a pulse and she was pronounced dead in the early hours of August 6 last year.

A post-mortem was carried out at Glan Clwyd Hospital. Pathologist Muhammad Aslam reported that the cause of death was acute bleeding from the abdominal aorta, that had been repaired.

The NHS warns people to be cautious when travelling overseas for surgery.

It says: "Be cautious of websites selling cosmetic surgery as part of a holiday.

"If you're looking at holiday packages: make sure you have a consultation with the surgeon (avoid meetings only with sales people).

“Do not pay for a hospital you have never seen. Do not pay to see a surgeon you have not met.

"While it's possible to have a holiday before surgery, it's unrealistic to have one straight after as this can increase the risk of things going wrong.

"You need to rest. You should not drink alcohol, lie in the sun, go sightseeing or go in the water."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Houses of Parliament

Report calls for ban on jeering in Parliament to end 'old boy's club'

Assisted Dying bill details have been released

Terminally ill can end their lives in just 21 days under new proposed assisted dying laws

Stephen Flynn to seek reelection in 2026—Will remain at Westminster until next General Election.

Stephen Flynn to seek Holyrood seat in 2026—Will remain at Westminster until next General Election

Charlie Ellis, 20, has not been seen since 4.10am this morning

Urgent search for missing woman, 20, last seen in early hours wearing a single Ugg boot

Crowd Of Commuters Walking To Work Across London Bridge.

UK unemployment rate rises as wage growth slows

Kim Hall is facing 60 years in prison

‘I had no idea my suitcases were full of £15 million worth of cocaine’, claims Brit facing 60 years behind bars

Labour should take advantage of Brexit to get a trade deal with Trump, a former export minister has said

Labour ‘must get on front foot’ with Trump trade deal and take advantage of Brexit, former export minister says

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater

Assisted dying bill’s ‘strict’ safeguards include six-month life expectancy and jail time for coercion

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Liz Truss spent final days as PM 'preparing for Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine'

Brits will be offered a "game-changing" anti-smoking drug.

'Game changer' stop smoking pill varenicline to be offered by NHS

Exclusive
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci thinks Donald Trump is going to 'give Putin what he wants' on Ukraine

Agricultural workers and farmers demonstrate with a tractor outside the Houses of Parliament

Small family farms could pay up to 159% of profits in inheritance tax following budget, landowners' group claims

Esther Rantzen has been praised for her campaign work on assisted dying

Esther Rantzen praised by MP for 'fighting for the future of people who are terminally ill'

UK Business And Economy 2024

Farmers may never forgive Labour for changes to inheritance tax rules on agricultural land, Tory Party claims

World Premiere Of "Good Mourning"- Arrivals

Megan Fox announces she is expecting first child with Machine Gun Kelly as she debuts baby bump

A police tent at the spot where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found after being poisoned with Novichok

Former Chief Medical Officer had 'nightmares' over someone picking up discarded Novichok after poisonings

Latest News

See more Latest News

A damaged tram in Amsterdam as the city continues to face tensions following violence last week

Violence reignites in Amsterdam as tram set on fire days on from 'anti-Semitic attacks'

Justin Welby’s position at the Church of England has been described as ‘untenable’

Petition calling for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over abuse 'failures' passes 10,000 signatures
The Taurid meteor shower to peak across the UK.

Taurid meteor shower set to peak across UK: How and when to watch

Three people were found with injuries and Hilkiah McLeggan was pronounced dead at the scene

Man, 66, charged with murder following fatal stabbing in south London

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full line-up confirmed with days to go until new series

I'm A Celeb 2024 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Coleen Rooney and Tulisa
Gary Lineker is to leave Match Of The Day after 25 years

Gary Lineker 'to leave Match of the Day' at the end of the football season

Former choirmaster and teacher David Pickthall

Former teacher jailed for dozens of child sex offences spanning 40 years

Footage showed the pair tumble down the flight of stairs before Kanjo grips the woman’s necklaces

WATCH: Moment Syrian asylum seeker pushes 91-year-old down stairs after violent mugging

Justin Welby’s position at the Church of England has been described as ‘untenable’

Bishop leads calls for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over 'failures' to stop abuse
Karam Kanjo, 26, was captured on CCTV assaulting the elderly woman

Fury in Sweden after Syrian asylum seeker pushes 91-year-old down stairs after violently mugging her

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day
Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties
King Charles leads two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans for Remembrance Day services

King Charles leads nation in two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News