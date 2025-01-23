'Build, baby, build': Michael Gove says he'd green light 'fourth runway at Heathrow,' as Reeves' plans divide Labour

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Secretary of State Michael Gove has backed plans for a Heathrow Airport expansion, telling LBC he would "build a fourth runway" given the chance.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the politician-turned-Spectator editor suggested there was a need to place "general benefit ahead of the individual interests of some” when it comes to an airport expansion.

Mr Gove's view appears to align with that of Rachel Reeves, who insisted the need for economic growth in the UK "trumped other things" - including Net Zero goals.

It follows reports of an intensifying cabinet rift on Wednesday, amid proposals to expand Heathrow by adding a third runway.

The former MP for Surrey Heath explained that many of his former constituents were "directly employed by businesses in and around Heathrow" and therefore reaped the rewards the travel hub brought to the area where business is concerned.

"I also think expanding Heathrow is right - a third runway? I'd build a fourth runway," he told Nick Ferrari.

"I also think expanding Heathrow is right. A third runway? I’d go for a fourth runway as well," he said, noting the importance of competing with international rivals.

"The key thing is that our rivals - most notably the Netherlands, Schipol Airport, really are attracting investment," he said.

Adding: "We need to build baby build out West."

Saying it would boost local business and ultimately benefit local communities, Mr Gove said that some of his constituents, as the MP for Surrey Heath, were opposed to the idea of an expansion.

“Many of them are directly employed by businesses in and around Heathrow, so we’ve got to put the general benefit ahead of the individual interests of some”

On Wednesday, the Chancellor said this morning that "the answer can't always be no" and the government's top priority means that it has to "trump other things".

It comes after a huge row broke out within Labour after reports the Chancellor will throw her weight behind calls for more runways at London's airports in a major speech next week on growth.

Reflecting on recent Labour proposals to reduce 'red tape' where such an expansion is concerned, he said the government was "absolutely right" to tackle such issues.

"So, they’ve said that we need to get rid of some of the legal impediments to building; they’ve said we need to streamline our approach to green ‘red tape’ as it were - brown tape - so that we make sure that when you’re pushing ahead with the developments to do it faster, in order to improve nature," Mr Gove said.

Early on Thursday, Labour minister Matthew Pennycook refused to be drawn on whether a third runway at Heathrow would get the go-ahead by his party.

Admitting he voted against expansion plans six years ago, the Minister of State for Housing told LBC that "no one is saying people can't object to individual applications".

It comes as the Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, said his views on the building of a third runway at Heathrow airport "haven't changed".

He told the London Assembly: "What Londoners know and the Government knows, is the aviation sector is important for growth, jobs and prosperity, but we face a climate crisis and a climate emergency.

"The Climate Change Committee, well respected, set out quite clearly its recommendations, which is the only time expansion of aviation should be considered, I'm paraphrasing, is if it abides with our climate change commitments and so forth.

"The three big concerns that would need to be addressed if, in the hypothetical case, the speculation was to become a reality, is could a new runway be built that abides with carbon targets, concerns around noise pollution, and concerns around air pollution?

"Should that speculation become a reality, we'll of course consider the merits of that case.

"But I'm quite clear, my views on the expansion of Heathrow by a new runway haven't changed."