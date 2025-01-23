Breaking News

Rare red ‘danger to life’ weather alert issued ahead of Storm Éowyn

23 January 2025, 10:03 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 10:09

A rare red weather alert has been issued warning of danger to life
A rare red weather alert has been issued warning of danger to life. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather alert warning of 'danger to life' ahead of the arrival of Storm Éowyn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The red weather alert covers Northern Ireland and warns of ‘flying debris resulting in danger to life’ as well as ‘very dangerous’ driving conditions.

It warns that roofs could be blown off homes and power lines brought down. Amber and yellow warnings are in place for the rest of the UK.

The country is braced for strong winds, rain and snow as Storm Eowyn is set to batter the UK with gusts of up to 90mph on the way.

Read more: Tornado warning and ‘danger to life’ alert issued as UK braces for 90 mph winds in Storm Eowyn ‘weather bomb’

Read more: Up to 'one in 12' people living in London is is an illegal migrant

Meteorologists are warning of a risk to life on Friday as the fifth named storm of the season arrives.

A major change in the UK's weather will start on Thursday, the Met Office said, as heavy rain and strong gusts hit the country, caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK after a recent cold spell over North America.

The south coast of England, parts of the South West and much of the Welsh coast are covered by a yellow weather warning for wind from 7am until 6pm on Thursday.

Some coastal routes and sea fronts in these areas will be affected by spray or large waves, the national weather service said.

But forecasters predict the worst of the wind will happen on Friday, when the storm arrives bringing rain and even snow over parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and higher ground in northern England.

The whole country is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place.

The strongest winds are due to hit the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales, where an amber wind warning is in place from 6am to 9pm on Friday - but the south of the country will also be affected.

Gusts of up to 90mph are more likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while winds of between 60 to 70mph are expected inland.

The Met Office has advised people to secure loose items outside homes as there could be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

Mike Silverstone, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: "Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday. There are currently a number of weather warnings in place, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

"Storm Eowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue north-east across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening."

National Highways, which operates motorways and major A roads in England, has urged motorists in the North West, North East and Yorkshire to plan for disruption on Friday.

It has warned of "a particularly high risk" that high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

Chris Wood, a roadside technician at the AA, said: "First and foremost drivers should consider if their journey is necessary or consider waiting until the storm has passed.

"If you need to travel, choose main roads if you can, as these are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris."

Rail passengers could become stranded in the north of England on Friday as LNER has warned there will be no trains in either direction north of Newcastle from 11am on Friday.

"Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay," an LNER spokesperson said.

"Alternative travel options will be limited due to the nature of the weather."

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued across much of Wales and south west England, where as much as 60mm could be seen over high ground, which may result in some flooding.

More than 10 flood alerts are in place for England on Thursday.

By Saturday, the strongest winds will have dropped for most of the country, but Storm Eowyn will continue to bring gusty weather to Scotland on Saturday, with a yellow warning in place from 12am until 3pm.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced for the murder of three girls in Southport knife rampage

LIVE: Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced for the murder of three girls in Southport knife rampage

Police officers stand in lines to stop the at Whitehall in London.

Met Police out of special measures after boosting performance despite 'failing in almost every area' just 5 months ago

Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters.

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford ‘controlled and ridiculed’ girlfriend 'banning' her from staying out late and wearing make-up
Breaking
Breaking News

Hunt for killer after woman in her 40s dies after 'serious assault' in Plymouth

Adele told the world Lock House was haunted.

Adele sabotaged sale of my £6million mansion by telling the world it is haunted, landlord fumes

Boy attacked by Axel Rudakubana with hockey stick 'targeted by thugs' blaming him for Southport attack

Boy attacked by Axel Rudakubana with hockey stick 'targeted by thugs' blaming him for Southport attack

Exclusive
A resident has told LBC of the horrific aftermath of the Southport attack perpetrated by Axel Rudakubana

'I looked him in the eye and said what have you done?': Horror aftermath of Southport rampage revealed

The service says it saw a huge jump in signups following the January 6 riot, which prompted Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to crack down on Trump and others who they said had incited violence. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

January 6 rioter arrested on gun charges less than 24 hours after Trump pardon

Ricky Gervais has paid tribute to his After Life character's dog

'A beautiful soul': Ricky Gervais heartbroken over death of After Life co-star

Migrants sit onboard an inflatable boat before attempting to illegally cross the English Channel to reach Britain

Up to 'one in 12' people living in London is is an illegal migrant

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election

Trump says January 6 attacks on police officers were 'very minor incidents' in first major interview since inauguration

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves speaks during a press conference after the 11th China - UK Economic and Financial Dialogue in Beijing on January 11, 2025.

Rachel Reeves says mission for growth is a higher priority than Labour's net zero goals

NHS Royal Victoria Infirmary RVI Hospital and Accident Emergency entrance sign

Half of the population will end up in A&E unless NHS is reformed, warns England’s top doctor

"Instead of being met with empathy, those who fall behind on council tax face a system which is at best dated - and at worst, dangerous," the letter says.

Charities call for end to 'cruel and archaic' practice of jailing people who can’t pay council tax

UK Police car lights flashing at a crime scene

Armed cops descend on Plymouth after 'stabbing' as manhunt launched for suspect

Tornado warnings have been put in place across parts of England tomorrow as the country braces for Storm Eowyn, after the met office issued a ‘danger to life’ warning earlier.

Tornado warning and ‘danger to life’ alert issued as UK braces for 90 mph winds in Storm Eowyn ‘weather bomb’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', a victim's parent has said.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', says victim's parent ahead of sentencing
Opponents of major infrastructure projects will have fewer chances to "frustrate growth"

Starmer takes on the NIMBYs: PM to tackle infrastructure 'blockers' by cutting legal challenge options
The shooting happened at Antioch High School

Shooter, 17, identified after 2 students shot inside high school and gunman turned gun on himself
Evacuations were ordered for remote communities near a new fast-moving wildfire in mountains north of Los Angeles.

30,000 evacuated as new wildfire breaks out near Los Angeles

A school in Manchester was put on lockdown by armed police this afternoon after a man ‘pulled out a knife’ on the playground.

Armed police swarm primary school after man ‘pulls out knife’ on playground as terrified parents left 'screaming'
Donald Trump holds a letter that former President Joe Biden left for him

Donald Trump reveals what Joe Biden wrote in 'inspirational' farewell letter

Primary school children reading in a classroom in the UK.

Gender pay gap starts at 6, study finds, as boys ‘tend to overestimate their abilities compared to girls’
Tesco is the latest supermarket giant to hit out over the farm tax.

Tesco backs farmers in ongoing inheritance tax row as it warns Britain's food security is at risk
The North Sea cables are critical to Britain's way of life

Cables targeted by Russian spy ship 'critical to UK way of life' and sabotage would be 'catastrophe', MPs warn
x

Meta accused of auto-following social media accounts of Donald Trump and JD Vance - as users unable to reverse move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News