Two injured as double decker bus ploughs into building in central London

Emergency services are at the scene. Picture: LBC

By Jasmine Moody

Two people have been injured after a double-decker bus ploughed into a building in central London.

Witnesses have told of their horror at watching the yellow bus smash into the window of an All Bar One.

Pictures from the scene show the front of the bus wedged into the bar, with smashed glass and debris strewn across the street.

Bus crash on Tottenham Court Road pic.twitter.com/9lUJfmOqLg — Mr.B0BERT (@rryan01) March 5, 2024

A large emergency services presence is at the scene of the crash on New Oxford Street. Traffic on both Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street is severely delayed.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 10.11am and two fire engines and fire and rescue units from Soho, Euston and Battersea fire stations went to the scene.

The London Ambulance Service said that one man who had been in the bus was being treated at the scene and another person has been taken to hospital.

A London Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 10:10 this morning (5 March) to reports of a road traffic collision on New Oxford Street, WC1A.

"We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews and an incident response officer.

"We treated two people. We took one patient to hospital and discharged the other at the scene."

Witnesses have taken to social media to describe the crash.

Bystander Mark Arby said: "Not sure how it happened but a bus crashed into a building near Tottenham Court Road Station. Police, Fire Brigade and ambulance in attendance."

Whether the bus is a Transport for London service, or not, is unclear as TFL bus' are usually red, instead of yellow.