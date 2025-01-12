LA wildfires are 'worst natural disaster in US history', says California governor as he warns of 'flare-ups' due to wind

The wildfires raging through Los Angeles could be the costliest natural disaster in US history, California Governor Gavin Newsom has said. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

California's governor has warned of "flare-ups" and a return of strong winds over the next two days as the brutal wildfires sweeping through LA could cause more damage than any natural disaster in America's history.

A view of burned houses and cars in Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the worst affected. Picture: Getty

Gavin Newsom said the fires tearing through the city would cause the most damage in terms of "cost... scale and scope" that America has ever seen.

He said the biggest challenge over the next two days would be the winds.

"We've got these winds coming back this evening, Sunday night, we've got peak winds on Monday," he told NBC News on Saturday. "We're going to see 50mph gusts."

He added that there could be "flare-ups in new places".

Now, Newsom has announced a fresh executive order as he prepares for recovery efforts.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades, where the wildfire has caused the most damage. Picture: Getty

He said: "Here's the big thing. I'm worried about issues of rebuilding".

Newsom added that he said he wants to fast-track people's ability to rebuild in terms of resources and regulations.

"One thing I won't give in to is delay. Delay is denial for people. Lives, traditions, places, torn apart, torn asunder. Families, schools, community centres," he added.

At least 16 people are confirmed to have died in the wildfires so far, with the death toll set to rise again as searches begin across levelled neighbourhoods.

Five of the deaths were from the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the coroner's office said on Saturday.

The Palisades Fire is the largest of the Los Angeles wildfires, scorching through 23,707 acres of the Pacific enclave. It is just 11 percent contained, CalFire reports.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Brentwood home on Saturday for curfew violations after police warned of looting.

At least 20 people have been arrested so for looting in evacuation zones around the LA area.

Captain Mike Lorenz of the Los Angeles Police Department told a community meeting in the Palisades on Saturday: "Looting is an issue, the number of arrests is continuously growing.

"We even made arrests of two individuals that were actually posing as firefighters coming in and out of houses".

There could be additional blazes due to strong wind gusts. Picture: Alamy

Firefighters are preparing for the return of the strong winds, with gusts expected to hinder their efforts in getting the fires under control.

The winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires into deadly infernos, with there also having been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

The Eaton Fire in Pasadena has scorched 14,117 acres and is 15 per cent contained while the Palisades Fire is still blazing across 23,654 acres and is only 11 per cent contained.

The Kenneth Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura County is 90 percent contained, with the Hurst Fire in the City of Los Angeles up to 76 percent contained.

Meanwhile, the Lidia Fire has been 100 per cent contained.