Singer Chesney Hawkes tells of terror when plane plunged 20,000 feet before emergency landing

Chesney Hawkes hailed his pilot a 'hero' after his plane plunged 20,000 feet. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Singer Chesney Hawkes has described being on board a terrifying flight which plunged 20,000 feet before making an emergency landing.

Chesney, 51, was on the plane with his wife Kirsty, flying from Greece to Barcelona on Monday.

He said he left a voice message for his kids in case he didn’t make it off the plane safely.

Oxygen masks suddenly dropped down into the plane’s cabin as the plane plunged towards the ground.

Chesney said: “We thought we were going down. Our ears hurt and babies were crying.

“The pilot came over the loudspeaker and said, ‘emergency descent - brace’.

Read more: 'This disease has ravaged my family': TV presenter Fiona Phillips reveals she's battling Alzheimer's disease aged 62

Read more: OceanGate boss Stockton Rush dismissed crew report of 'really loud bang' on Titan sub saying all vessels make noise

Thanku 2 all that kept their heads cool, especially #captainfantastic for landing our plane safely 2day.



This was not what we expected 2day, but it's made us appreciate life and those we love just that little bit morehttps://t.co/DBgKkwDRpn



#Aegean #livelife #heroes #scary pic.twitter.com/qAfO4AK48L — chesneyhawkes (@ChesneyHawkes) July 3, 2023

He said the plane was “rattling and banked so steeply” he thought the plane was about to crash into the sea.

He told the Sun: “We left a voice message on the family WhatsApp group. We were both crying and told the kids how proud we were of them and how much we loved them.”

“The stewards were crying and everyone around us was hysterical. Then suddenly the plane stopped rattling and the descent slowed.”

The couple deleted the WhatsApp message before their kids had managed to listen to it once they were safely on the ground.

The plane got into trouble around 40 minutes into the flight at around 37,000ft.

Chesney went on to tweet a picture with the pilot after the ordeal, describing him as a hero.