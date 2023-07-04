'This disease has ravaged my family': TV presenter Fiona Phillips reveals she's battling Alzheimer's disease aged 62

4 July 2023, 22:44 | Updated: 4 July 2023, 23:57

TV presenter Fiona Phillips
TV presenter Fiona Phillips. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed she is battling Alzheimer's disease aged 62.

The presenter said the disease had "ravaged" her family and said she had long feared being given the diagnosis.

Phillips was diagnosed more than a year ago and is undergoing trials for a new drug that could slow the effects of the disease, the Mirror reports.

Phillips, who is an Alzheimer's Society ambassador, told the publication: "This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me.

"And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it - it's heartbreaking. "I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future."

Fiona Phillips
Fiona Phillips. Picture: Alamy

As well as her column in the national newspaper Phillips anchored GMTV for more than a decade from 1997. She also competed on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

Phillips said that despite fearing she would one day be diagnosed with Alzheimer's, the news was still a "gut punching, shuddering shock".

Read More: Captain Tom's daughter ordered to demolish spa and pool complex at £1.2m home - as foundation stops taking donations

The presenter said that she felt "more angry than anything else" due to the disease already having impacted her family life.

"My poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us," she said.

Though she has kept the news private for 18 months, Phillips said she had decided to share her story to help end the stigma around Alzheimer's.

"There is still an issue with this disease that the public thinks of old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves," she said.

"But I'm still here, getting out and about, meeting friends for coffee, going for dinner with Martin and walking every day."

She is taking part in clinical trials at University College Hospital in London, which aim to revolutionise future treatment.

Kate Lee, chief executive at Alzheimer's Society, praised Phillips' decision to share her diagnosis, which raised "much-needed awareness of dementia".

Read More: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush told previous passengers to 'sleep' when sub battery went 'kaput' for 24 hours

"Our thoughts are with our ambassador Fiona Phillips and her family following the announcement that she's living with dementia," Ms Lee said.

"Fiona has frequently spoken out about her parents' experiences of dementia, and her support of Alzheimer's Society has been hugely impactful and greatly appreciated.

"Sharing such personal news publicly raises much-needed awareness of dementia and we are extremely grateful to Fiona.

"We are here to offer our support to Fiona and her family and to everyone affected by dementia."

People seeking help with dementia can visit alzheimers.org.uk or contact the support line on 0333 150 3456.

TV presenter Fiona Phillips
TV presenter Fiona Phillips. Picture: Getty

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re sending our love and support to Fiona and her family following her announcement that she’s living with Alzheimer’s disease.

"It takes such courage to go public with a diagnosis and Fiona knows better than most just how much good that can do. Awareness is vital and Fiona’s bravery will help untold people who are going through their own dementia journeys.

“Fiona’s been a friend of Alzheimer’s Research UK’s for well over a decade, and her support has shone such a valuable spotlight on the importance of research in overcoming the diseases that cause dementia.

“There are around 70,800 people with dementia in the UK who, like Fiona, are under 65 and we’re determined to find a cure to end the heartbreak it causes. And we’re so grateful to Fiona for standing with us in our mission.”

